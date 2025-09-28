Broadbridge Heath boss praises team's endeavour, but makes admission about mistakes

After watching his side play out a hugely entertaining 2-1 Isthmian South East loss at AFC Whyteleafe, Broadbridge Heath manager Chris Simmons was full of praise for the endeavour but admitted that mistakes are costing them.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the action there was an immaculately observed moment for the passing of Chichester City player Billy Vigar. The ground fell silent as perhaps around the country as the football community come to terms with the death of a young man making his way in the game.

Broadbridge Heath are a newcomer to the Sussex hierarchy only rising to attention in the last decade. Indeed, the Bears were boosted by the construction of a brand-new purpose-built ground, currently named the BodyMould Mattresses Stadium in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, they have settled well and in April 2023 the club won the Southern Combination title. All under the guidance of current Manager Chris Simmons. Two excellent seasons in the Isthmian league followed finishing 9th and 13th. The club are now looking for further progress but in the short term want to embark on a positive run.

Broadbridge Heath manager Chris Simmons

High-flying AFC started quite slowly as Heath played neat football on the ground. Winger Callum Dowdell was involved in some bright moves down the left-hand side. On 14 mins the ground fell silent as Dowdell moved inside left to take on centre back Cairo Burton.

The ball somehow caught Burton’s toe and cannoned from 20 yards top corner, keeper no chance. Heath were very happy to take a very bizarre own goal. Just moments later it should have been two. Dowdell was through on goal and his rasping cross shot thudded off the far post and out to safety.

Leafe made a couple of half-time changes and were instantly better. There was quicker movement through the transitions higher up the pitch. With backs against the wall Heath defended well getting bodies on the line. After 10 mins the home crowd, now into a frenzy called for a penalty as the centre forward fell in the box. It was waved away. On 15 mins the Bears keeper Alfie Hadfield collided with the Afc winger who went down in the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ref gave it due consideration before pointing to the spot. One one. Leafe went on to win the game just two mins later when Emmanuel, unmarked, poked home an inviting cross. Heath doubled down on effort in the last ten to create some mayhem in the Leafe box. A rasping shot from distance whistled past the near up right. Deep in stoppage time the Leafe keeper had to make a desperate lunge to keep a header going over the line. Afc held on, JUST!

Bears MoM Dowdell said: “We gave everything today but couldn’t get over the line!’ As to playing for Heath he commented ‘I am really enjoying playing for this club, the Manager and Staff work hard for us, and the boys are excellent. It’s a real family club.”

Simmons said: “I can’t fault the endeavour of the group, but mistakes cost you at this level. We had good possession at times but gave the ball away. I didn’t think it was a penalty, but we did make an error during the build-up."

As to the season objectives, Simmons said: “We have brought in seven new players, and we are looking for the play off fringes. However right now we are still settling and looking to get a run going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath play Billericay at home in the Fa Trophy on Saturday. On that he ventured ‘we are looking forward to it. The club will set up for a big game, and we hope that they bring a load of fans with them. Hopefully Billericay will get it down and play, we aren’t afraid to take on these big clubs!’

Good luck to all Bears connections as you take on Billericay and continue you league programme. We shall be keeping a sharp eye on progress and will be back with you later in the season.

Colin Bowman, Bowman on the Road Sussex Football Chat