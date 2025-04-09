Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadbridge Heath FC made the trip to Ramsgate for the second time this season on a warm but windy day by the coast – and came close to taking a point off the side who are on their way to the Isthmian south east division title.

Heath made a couple of changes to last week’s side with Sean Terry coming in for Jamie Chesworth and Matt Hay returning to the starting line-up after serving a one-match suspension.

Ramsgate starting the game with plenty of possession and in confident form but Heath had set out defensively and were making it hard for Ramsgate to break down the defensive units.

The first chance for Ramsgate came on five minutes when a quickly-taken free-kick gave Alfie Paxman a shooting opportunity which Alfie Hadfield saved comfortably. On 13 minutes a rare break from Heath saw Mark Goldson shoot from long distance, his effort narrowly going over the Ramsgate bar.

Broadbridge Heath in recent action v Phoenix - picture by Ray Turner

On 20 minutes Ramsgate opened the scoring with a break down the right-hand side as a poor clearance from Heath was jumped on by Roarie Deacon and his shot from close range beat Hadfield to put the home side 1-0 up. On 30 minutes Joe Taylor was found inside the Heath 18-yard box and he struck the far post and Heath cleared the rebound, but after that Heath reduced Ramsgate to minimal chances and the half ended 1-0.

The second half started similarly to the first with Ramsgate having a lot of possession but not creating much and Heath trying for quick breaks, and on 52 minutes Heath had a corner and a diving header from Sal Marino went straight in the hands of Hadler.

The rest of the half was back and forth without any notable chances for either side until the 85th minute when a Matt Hay dribble into the box saw him go down under what looked a clumsy challenge by Deacon – but much to the amazement of the players the ref waved played on for what seemed a stonewall penalty.

Heath continued to push for a late equaliser and in the last minute had another penalty appeal when Eugene Moteane took on Deacon inside the box and was grappled off the ball – but once again the referee saw nothing wrong with the challenge and the game ended 1-0 to Ramsgate.

Bears boss Chris Simmons said afterwards: “I was really proud of how the lads approached the game and took on the instructions this week, the performance was so much better than last couple of weeks.

"The only downside is that it was another stonewall penalty decision going against us that could have earned us a really hard-fought and deserved point against a top side.”

Next up for the Bears – who are now 14th in the table but well clear of the relegation battle – is a visit from Hythe Town on Saturday.

Heath: Hadfield, Marino, Terry (Chesworth 60), Napper, Bromage, Peters, Dowdell (Moteane 37, Evans, Goldson, Hay, Doughty.