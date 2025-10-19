Broadbridge Heath edge nine-goal thriller against Sheppey

It was ‘goals galore’ at Broadbridge Heath when they beat Sheppey United in a nine-goal triller on Saturday.

The Bears took the lead at at the BodyMould Community Stadium,within three minutes of the start when Luke Bejashvili received the ball just outside the area and struck a shot that deflected off a Sheppey defender, wrongfooting goalkeeper Adam Molloy and going in.

Things got better for the Bears on nine minutes when Louis Evans intercepted a pass 30 yards from goal, ran with the ball at defenders before striking a shot from distance that flew past the diving Molloy for the Heath player’s second goal in four games since returning from Merstham.

Heath made it 3-0 midway through the half – Charlie Gibson’s shot was blocked by a defender, the ball fell kindly for Bejashvili on the edge of the box and he hammered a low shot under the diving Molloy for his 8th goal of the season.

Luke Bejashvili fires the Bears into a third-minute lead | Picture: Ray Turner

The visitors pulled a goal back two minutes before the break following some nice link-up play and exchange of passes between Dami Olorunnisomo and Billy Bennett ending with the former breaking through the Heath defence and slotting home a shot past Heath keeper Alfie Hadfield.

Heath’s response was almost immediate: a Gibson in-swinging corner from the right found its way to Zac Young who bundled the ball across the goal-line from a yard, bringing the first half action to an end.

The goals continued to flow in the second half and the deficit was reduced within a minute of the restart when a long diagonal pass from right to left saw Sheppey’s Rolando Onu drive forward and play a cross into the penalty area.

There seemed no real danger with only Heath’s Bradley Peters running back and attempting to power a header out for a corner but instead the ball flew past Hadfield for a contender for ‘own goal of the season’ giving the Heath keeper no chance.

Zac Young gets Heath's fifth | Picture by Ray Turner

Things got even better for the visitors two minutes later when a throw-in from the left near the Sheppey dugout was picked up by Onu, who cut inside and hammered a low shot from distance beyond Hadfield.

Heath continued to create the better chances with Evans denied a second by a brilliant full-length diving save from Molloy to push the ball wide of the post; while at the other end Daniel Bradshaw almost got his team level when he beat the offside trap to run through and strike a low shot that beat Hadfield but cannoned off the post to safety.

Young helped Heath supporters breathe easier on 65 minutes with his second. MoM Evans received the ball on the halfway line and immediately played it out wide right to allow Young to run at the Sheppey defence. Young carried the ball down the right, cut inside, skipped a challenge drove into the penalty area, skipped past another challenge before stabbing a shot under Molloy for his 11th goal of the season.

A period of calm ensued with neither side creating too many chances until the 84th minute when the visitors scored their fourth to reduce the deficit to 5-4. Michael Ademiluyi advanced down the left before crossing to the far post where it was met by the head of unmarked Daniel Bradshaw to score from four yards.

There was a nervy few minutes for the Bears with the visitors probing an equaliser which almost came when a deep cross into the area was won by Sheppey skipper Lex Allan, whose downward header was saved by Hadfield.

Bears boss Chris Simmons said: “Such a frustrating afternoon, we were excellent for 35 minutes, 3-0 up and playing well, then we got lazy and complacent thinking the game was done – but against good teams in the league it is not over util the final whistle. I thought the lads showed character to see the game out.”

BBH: Hadfield, Marino (Staight 65), Gibson, Connell, Hyde (Peters 42), Terry, Bejashvili (Dowdell 72), Romain, Young, Evans, Abudiore (Cousins 72).