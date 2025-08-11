Broadbridge Heath enjoy five-goal start to season as Crowborough lose first game after promotion

Broadbridge Heath got the new Isthmian south east division season off to a flying start with a 5-1 win at home to newly promoted Crowborough.

Heath welcomed Athletic to the BodyMould Community Stadium on a lovely summer’s afternoon perfect for the beautiful game.

Heath manager Chris Simmons has been forced to make a number of changes to the side that finished last season’s campaign and his squad for this opening match included seven new signings.

One of those, Luke Bejashvili, was involved in the opening goal on 12 minutes when Zac Young took a low in-swinging corner from the right, the ball was cleared as far as Bejashvili 20 yards from goal and he played it back into the danger area to Sal Marino to fire a left foot shot wide of Crowborough keeper Charles Holmwood.

The Bears doubled their lead eight minutes before the break with a move started by club captain Bryon Napper, who played the ball forward to Matt Hay on the right. He slipped a pass between two defenders allowing Luke Staight to run through and steer the ball past Holmwood for his first goal for the club and it was 2-0 at the break.

The visitors started the second half well, had a lot of possession but that final clinical finish was missing from their game; while Heath were looking good on the counter-attack with Holmwood saving well from Young’s left foot shot from 20 yards then denying Matt Hay with a low save to his left.

But the keeper could do nothing to prevent Heath’s third on 63 minutes when Staight went on another one of his forward runs down the right flank, exchanging passes on his way before firing a shot across the face of goal to Bejashvili, arriving at the far post, who hammered a right foot shot low into the bottom right corner.

The Crows pulled a goal back three minutes later through Marcus Goldsmith who struck a right foot shot from 25 yards that deflected off a Heath defender and looped over Bears goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield.

Heath continued to create chances and restored their three-goal advantage 15 minutes from time when Marino advanced down the left into the penalty area before playing the ball across the goal to Szymon Kowalczyk who struck a left foot shot past Holmwood for his first senior goal for the club.

Into injury time, Heath scored their fifth when Francis Junior Ze picked out MoM Zac Young 10 yards from goal – he took a touch before firing in with his left foot to complete a very good afternoon for Simmons; side.

Simmons said: “The lads were excellent today, they owed the management and supporters that after last week’s performance (in the FA Cup)).

"Of course there is still a lot we can improve on but this is a very new squad and still learning, Crowborough are a good side and a group that have been together for a while and promoted sides are always difficult to play against.

"On another day the score could have been 8-4 but I think we did more than enough to win the game.”

BBH: Hadfield, Staight, Terry, Napper (Connell 75), Lowery (Frankland 77), Peters, Bejashvili (Kowalczuk 64), Marino, Romain (Junior Ze 70), Hay (Andall-Gibbons 77), Young.