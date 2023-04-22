Broadbridge Heath clinched the SCFL title – and promotion to the Isthmian League – with a 2-0 final-day win at AFC Varndeanians.

The Bears were virtually assured of the prize before today as they were three points ahead of nearest challengers Carwley Down Gatwick with a goal difference superior by 16.

But their win confirmed it and got the party started – while the Anvils did their bit with a 3-1 win over Roffey which secured second place and a chance of promotion via the step four/step five play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey’s defeat confirms their relegation to division one of the SCFL.

And it could well be Haywards Heath Town who CDG face in a one-off game to decide who is in the Isthmian south east next season and who is in the SCFL premier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath and VCD will both play home play-offs, while CDG and Pheonix Sports will be their opposition in games likely to be played next Saturday.

Jay Lovett’s Heath had no miraculous escape from that fate – losing 4-0 at Hythe. Bur Burgess Hill managed to stay one place above the relegation play-off zone with the help of a 0-0 draw at home to Beckenham, meaning a happy end to the season for Lewis Taylor and his troops.

Lancing had gone into the final day with a very slim chance of being dragged into the bottom two but made sure there were no dramas of such a nature when they beat Sittinggbourne 3-1 to finish 13th and secure a third season in the Isthmian. Three Bridges and East Grinstead finished 14th and 15th respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadbridge Heath are champions | Picture: BBH Twitter

Elsewhere Lewes missed out on an Isthmian premier play-off place on goal difference – they had a superb win at Canvey Island to give themselves a chance but Cray Wanderers clinched fifth place and the final play-off spot with a 2-2 draw at Haringey – their goal difference two better than that of Lewes.

Horsham and Hastings finished immediately behind the Rocks – both within three or four points of those play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad