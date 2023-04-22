The Bears were virtually assured of the prize before today as they were three points ahead of nearest challengers Carwley Down Gatwick with a goal difference superior by 16.
But their win confirmed it and got the party started – while the Anvils did their bit with a 3-1 win over Roffey which secured second place and a chance of promotion via the step four/step five play-offs.
Roffey’s defeat confirms their relegation to division one of the SCFL.
And it could well be Haywards Heath Town who CDG face in a one-off game to decide who is in the Isthmian south east next season and who is in the SCFL premier.
Heath and VCD will both play home play-offs, while CDG and Pheonix Sports will be their opposition in games likely to be played next Saturday.
Jay Lovett’s Heath had no miraculous escape from that fate – losing 4-0 at Hythe. Bur Burgess Hill managed to stay one place above the relegation play-off zone with the help of a 0-0 draw at home to Beckenham, meaning a happy end to the season for Lewis Taylor and his troops.
Lancing had gone into the final day with a very slim chance of being dragged into the bottom two but made sure there were no dramas of such a nature when they beat Sittinggbourne 3-1 to finish 13th and secure a third season in the Isthmian. Three Bridges and East Grinstead finished 14th and 15th respectively.
Elsewhere Lewes missed out on an Isthmian premier play-off place on goal difference – they had a superb win at Canvey Island to give themselves a chance but Cray Wanderers clinched fifth place and the final play-off spot with a 2-2 draw at Haringey – their goal difference two better than that of Lewes.
Horsham and Hastings finished immediately behind the Rocks – both within three or four points of those play-offs.
In the National South Eastbourne Borough’s 2-0 loss at Braintree ended their hopes of a play-off place – and Worthing have still not quite confirmed their place in the knockouts after losing 3-2 at Taunton. But Adam Hinshelwood’s men need only one point from their final two to make it in.