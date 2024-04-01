Broadbridge Heath push Cray Valley PM hard but can’t ruin their 100 per cent away record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their 3-2 win at Heath meant they regained top spot – but they were pushed all the way by a lively Bears side.

Heath made a very good start and took an early lead on three minutes when a Jamie Buchanan corner from the left was headed home by Sean Terry from 12 yards, through a crowded penalty area.

Cray equalised 17 minutes later against the run of play when a deep cross from the left towards the far post was headed clear by Terry . As the ball dropped, some 20 yards from goal, is was hit first time on the volley by the right boot of Barney Williams and it flew past Heath debutant goalkeeper George Evans like an excocet missile into the top right corner, a cracking goal by the defender and a contender for goal of the season.

That goal spurred the visitors on to their best spell of the game and they took the lead on 30 minutes when a Williams corner from the right was met by a powerful Arthur Lee header as the player forced his way into a crowded penalty area to rise above everyone and convert from 12 yards.

Cray added a third six minutes before the break following another move down the left – the ball was played low into the Heath penalty area and was half-cleared by a defender but went straight to Danny Waldren who took a touch before striking a left foot shot from 20 yards. Evans saved well low to his right, pushing the ball on to the post, but it rebounded straight into the path of Kyrell Lisbie who converted the follow up from close range to make it 3-1 at the break.

The first goal attempt in the second half came on 54 minutes when Heath's Mason Doughty rifled a fierce right foot shot that Crays goalkeeper Max Ovenden did well to save.

But the Bears deservedly reduced the deficit on 62 minutes when Charlie Parmiter was brought down in the middle of the park some 30 yards from goal. Jamie Chesworth stepped up and hammered a left foot kick that saw the ball fly straight into the top right corner giving Ovenden no chance of stopping.

Cray’s best chance of extending their lead came on 82 minutes when the match referee awarded a penalty to the visitors but George made a superb save low to his left to deny Hassan Ibrahlym.

Deep into injury time Heath were awarded another free-kick but a little further out than before, again Chesworth stepped up, surely he couldn't score from that distance but the fullback hit an absolute rocket with his left that crashed against the post with Ovenden at full stretch and came out to Stan Berry who struck it first time but the keeper was up on his feet to make a points saving save to deflect the shot wide of the post.

MOM: Jamie Chesworth

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “I am really proud of the way the lads reacted after going 3-1 down, we pushed the league leaders all the way to the last minute and could have taken a point but for two great saves from their keeper.

"The only negative from me was the way we lost our shape and discipline after they scored the equaliser – but that just shows how far we have come this season that we are disappointed at not getting more from a top side in the league.”