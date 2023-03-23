Broadbridge Heath strode into the RUR Cup quarter-finals with a 5-0 win over AFC Uckfield.

This match was due to take place at Uckfield but with parts of the Oaks pitch still waterlogged it was agreed to switch venue to the BodyMould Community Stadium. Home of Broadbridge Heath.

Heath manager Chris Simmons made five changes to the team that drew 1-1 at Eastbourne Town on Saturday and with Ryan Brackpool suspended and Andy Waddingham injured the starting line-up looked quite a bit different to what supporters have become used to seeing.

The first half was a pretty even affair, played at a hectic pace with the ball going from end to end and chances created by both sides without really troubling either keeper too much and it remained 0-0 at the break.

Broadbridge Heath in recent action v Horsham YMCA | Picture: Beth Chapman

It wasn’t long before the deadlock was broken in the second half when Kyle Sim received the ball by the centre spot and played it out wide to Jamie Chesworth advancing down the left flank, the defender ran with pace at the Uckfield defence before playing a one-two with Jamie Taylor on the edge of the box and went on to poke the return ball under the advancing keeper for his third of the season.

Taylor was also involved with Heath’s second when he held up the ball on the halfway line before playing it inside to Callum Chesworth who drove forward into the opposition half, sprinted past the last defender before going on to strike a low right foot shot from the 18 yard line under the advancing keeper for his first goal for the club.

The visitors continued to create some good flowing forward moves but lacked that final critical finish with the Heath defence looking solid ad snuffing out any potential danger.

Having completed two assists Taylor then scored Heath’s third on 89 minutes when an Uckfield attack broke down on the edge of Heaths penalty area, the ball was quickly played out wide right to Mason Doughty who sprinted away from chasing defenders before slipping an angled pass through to Taylor who picked his spot with a right foot shot from 12 yards that deflected off the keeper into the goal.

Well into injury time now, with the visitors just waiting for that final whistle to blow but another Heath break-away with Doughty picking up the ball on the halfway line and splitting the Uckfield defence with an inch perfect through ball to Callum Chesworth who went on to hit a low shot that was cleared off the line by a defender, the ball went straight back to Chesworth who picked out Charlie Parmiter for a tap-in from two yards.

Heath continued with wave after wave of attack and with six minutes of time added on they scored a fifth, having won a throw-in wide on the left by the halfway line, some slick passing between five Heath players ended with Callum Chesworth sending Mason Doughty through on goal and the Heath player hammered a left foot shot that crashed against the underside of the crossbar into the net to complete the nights scoring.

In the quarter-finals Heath will play away to either Arundel or Shoreham, date to be arranged.

MOM: Callum Chesworth

Boss Simmons said afterwards: “We were poor in the 1st half, everything was 100mph and we just did control the game, Uckfield were a good young energetic side who didn’t give up. We settled down in the 2nd half, especially after the 1st goal. Five different scorers and another clean sheet was great but very harsh on our opponents.”