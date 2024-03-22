Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sittingbourne 0 Broadbridge Heath 1

Isthmian South East

Heath upset the formbook with a terrific win at high-flying Sittingbourne.

Bears manager Chris Simmons was forced to make three changes, with skipper Ryan Brackpool suspended, Kyle Sim unwell and Ashley Mutongerwa unavailable.

That gave opportunities for Andy Waddingham to play alongside Tad Bromage at the heart of the defence, Sean Terry to come in at right-back and leading scorer Mason Doughty to return after illness.

Sittingbourne sit third in the division and had won nine of their past ten.

The hosts picked up a yellow card within seconds of kick-off when Ayman El-Mogharbel deliberately upended Sam Lemon.

The hosts put the Bears defence under early pressure and, from a corner on seven minutes, the ball came off a Sittingbourne forward, on to the post and into the arms of a grateful Alfie Hadfield.

On nine minutes a superb challenge from Terry denied Danny Parish.

At the other end, Heath’s first attempt came on 11 minutes from a free-kick just outside the area but Jamie Chesworth’s left-foot shot flew high over the bar and over the stand.

Just before the break Heath won a free-kick wide on the right. Chesworth played a cross towards the far post where Bromage got round the back of the defenders and headed the ball down – it flew off the ground and bounced up into the net to give the Bears a half-time lead.

Heath started the second half well and a Matt Penfold shot flew narrowly over the bar.

In the final 15 minutes the home side threw everything forward, relying a lot on long throws from full-back Bagason Graham. But the Bears defence, marshalled by Bromage and Waddingham, held firm with Hadfield comfortably dealing with any high balls.

Simmons said: “I am really proud of the lads after that performance. That was the hardest-working and grittiest performance I have seen since Bexhill away last season, when we did something similar. Every single player gave 110% and that’s what you need against top sides.”

Broadbridge Heath 4 Sevenoaks Town 2

Isthmian south east

Having had all five previous attempts to play this match thwarted by the weather Heath finally got this match against Sevenoaks Town played and the wait was worthwhile for the Bears supporters with the team completing their first double of the season with a 4-2 home victory.

Heath manager Chris Simmons made two changes to the side that performed so well at Sittingbourne on Saturday with Adrian Todd back from injury at fullback and Jake Lindsey coming in for Sam Lemon.

Neither side created too many chances in the opening spell until the 20th minute when a free kick was awarded to Heath wide on the right, Todd played the ball into Lindsey who skipped past two defenders before striking a right foot shot from 20 yards that dipped over the Sevenoaks keeper Andrew Norburn and in at the far post.

The Bears doubled their lead 8 minutes later from yet another free kick wide on the right, this time the ball was floated in to the near post to Ben Aubrey who stuck his right foot out to guide the ball past Norburn for his third goal for the club.

The visitors pulled a goal back 6 minutes before the break when a long free kick was played into the Heath penalty area, Alfie Hadfield rose above everyone to catch the ball cleanly but as he came down the Cadogan collided with him and a defender, the ball came out of his grasp and Kieron Cadogan pounced on the loose ball to force it over the line and much to Heath’s surprise no foul was given.

In the closing minutes of the half another Heath set piece, this time a Jamie Buchanan corner from the left found Tad Bromage at the far post and the Heath defender powered a header towards goals which Norburn could only parry into the net, 3-1 at the break.

The Bears continued the second half as they had the first, well on top, creating good chances but just lacking that finish but on the hour mark and against the run of play, the visitors reduced the deficit when Cadogan found space down the left, took the ball to the goal line and crossed to the far post where Dominic Morgan Griffiths rose high to head the ball into the top right corner.

That goal spurred on the visitors who went on to have their best spell of the match with Hadfield making a good block at the near post to deny an equaliser. Gradually the Bears once again got on top with Norburn making a good save from Louis Evans free kick from distance on 75 minutes which he pushed just wide of the post and minutes later Evans saw another effort from distance go narrowly over the crossbar. Jamie Buchanan then tried his luck with a shot from distance which took a deflection but was saved on the line by Norburn.

Deep into injury time Heath finally settled the match when Buchanan played the ball out wide to Todd in acres of space down the right, the Bears defender played a low cross into the box which was pushed away by Norburn straight into the path of Doughty who took a touch, picked his spot and fired into the net from 12 yards.

Heath boss Chris Simmons said afterwards: “We looked very leggy after Saturdays tough game and it took us a while to get going but we ground out another great result and are on a nice run at the moment!”

MoM Matthew Penfold

Next up are Phoenix Sports who visit the BodyMould Stadium on Saturday 23 March.

BBH: Hadfield, Todd, Chesworth, Penfold, Bromage, Waddingham, Lindsey, Buchanan, Aubrey (Terry 71), Parmiter (Evans 58), Doughty.

Horsham YMCA 1 Little Common 2

SCFL Premier

by Martin Read

This was a hard fought, close game between two sides cheek by jowl in the table - Little Common running out winners courtesy of a late goal.

Neither team was able to get past each other’s defence until well into first half injury time when, with YM reduced to 10 men through the sin-binning of captain Hayden Neathey, Little Common took advantage of a set piece, Josh Turner’s firm header taking them into the break one up.

YM regrouped to equalise 11 minutes into the second half when an inadequate clearance enabled Sekou Toure to head the ball back in for Dean Lovegrove to find the net.

YM were playing well but their bigger opponents were defending strongly.

In the dying minutes, Jamie Bunn’s free-kick evaded keeper Aaron Jeal’s grasp, with no time for a recovery.

Banstead 1 Roffey 1

SCFL Division 1

by Sam Chapman

Roffey’s six game victory run came to an end at Merland rise in frustrating circumstances.

This was the 4th time the Boars had taken on Banstead, having won the previous meetings. The Boars started well with Tom Tolfrey being thwarted by a great save from Michael Williams in the home goal and several shots were blocked or dragged wide. Against the run of play Banstead took the lead when a cross bounced over Jamie Wanstall and Renny Anto’s header found the top corner to give Banstead the lead.

Five minutes later Williams made another good save and George Cousins latched onto the rebound and shot goalwards only for Toby Young to block the ball on the line with his hands and receive his marching orders. Williams dived to his left to save Fernandes’ spot kick and somehow managed to block Devon Fender’s follow up.

Now down to ten men Banstead sat in a low block with only Emeka Okakpu not staying behind the ball. The Boars now had almost total possession but with shots being blocked going over the bar or bringing more good saves from Williams the score remained 1-0 at half time.

The second half continued in the same fashion with Blake Williams in the Roffey goal barely involved in the game whilst his namesake at the other end continued to save countless attempts on goal with his defence also putting in important blocks.

Tolfrey was put through by Fender but Williams just got to the ball first. Prill was causing danger down the left and found Fender who appeared to be brought down in the area but nothing was given. The equaliser eventually came when Cousins slipped the ball through to Prill who had got behind his defender and calmly placed the ball in the bottom corner to finally beat Williams.

The Boars now went in search of the winner and so nearly got it when Fernandes’ shot was deflected past Williams but he somehow managed to change direction and get a hand to the ball behind him, pulling off one of the best saves you will see at this level of football.

Despite being camped in and around the Banstead penalty area for the rest of the game, Roffey had to settle for a share of the points and no-one could deny that the home side had deserved something for their battling performance.

Roffey got back to winning form in midweek, beating Montpelier Villa 4-0 at the Theatre of Trees.