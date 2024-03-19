Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sittingbourne 0 Broadbridge Heath 1

Isthmian South East

Heath upset the formbook with a terrific win at high-flying Sittingbourne.

Horsham YMCA attack versus Little Common | Picture: Beth Chapman

Bears manager Chris Simmons was forced to make three changes, with skipper Ryan Brackpool suspended, Kyle Sim unwell and Ashley Mutongerwa unavailable.

That gave opportunities for Andy Waddingham to play alongside Tad Bromage at the heart of the defence, Sean Terry to come in at right-back and leading scorer Mason Doughty to return after illness.

Sittingbourne sit third in the division and had won nine of their past ten.

The hosts picked up a yellow card within seconds of kick-off when Ayman El-Mogharbel deliberately upended Sam Lemon.

Eyes on the ball for Horsham YMCA v Little Common | Picture: Beth Chapman

The hosts put the Bears defence under early pressure and, from a corner on seven minutes, the ball came off a Sittingbourne forward, on to the post and into the arms of a grateful Alfie Hadfield.

On nine minutes a superb challenge from Terry denied Danny Parish.

At the other end, Heath’s first attempt came on 11 minutes from a free-kick just outside the area but Jamie Chesworth’s left-foot shot flew high over the bar and over the stand.

Just before the break Heath won a free-kick wide on the right. Chesworth played a cross towards the far post where Bromage got round the back of the defenders and headed the ball down – it flew off the ground and bounced up into the net to give the Bears a half-time lead.

Heath started the second half well and a Matt Penfold shot flew narrowly over the bar.

In the final 15 minutes the home side threw everything forward, relying a lot on long throws from full-back Bagason Graham. But the Bears defence, marshalled by Bromage and Waddingham, held firm with Hadfield comfortably dealing with any high balls.

Simmons said: “I am really proud of the lads after that performance. That was the hardest-working and grittiest performance I have seen since Bexhill away last season, when we did something similar. Every single player gave 110% and that’s what you need against top sides.”

Horsham YMCA 1 Little Common 2

SCFL Premier

by Martin Read

This was a hard fought, close game between two sides cheek by jowl in the table - Little Common running out winners courtesy of a late goal.

Neither team was able to get past each other’s defence until well into first half injury time when, with YM reduced to 10 men through the sin-binning of captain Hayden Neathey, Little Common took advantage of a set piece, Josh Turner’s firm header taking them into the break one up.

YM regrouped to equalise 11 minutes into the second half when an inadequate clearance enabled Sekou Toure to head the ball back in for Dean Lovegrove to find the net.

YM were playing well but their bigger opponents were defending strongly.