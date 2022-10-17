Lewis Croal was on target again for Broadbridge Heath

Heath manager Chris Simmons reports on the win…

This fixture has always proved to be a tough game for the Bears and with the visitors on a run of five games unbeaten, the expectations were this would be no different to previous years – and for most of the match this game lived up to that prediction.

In a even start to the match the visitors had the first shot at goal in the 12th minute when Fletcher Holman received the ball wide on the right and ran at the Heath defence before hitting a right foot shot that Liam Matthews got down to gather.

Heath felt they should have been awarded a penalty on 16 minutes when Alex Barbary was brought down in the penalty area when he was about to pull the trigger but the referee thought the chasing defender got a touch on the ball and waived away Heath’s appeals – a let off for the visitors as video after the match showed it should have been a penalty and with no covering player the defender would be taking an early shower.

Barbary, making his home debut, did get on the scoresheet 10 minutes later when Louis Evans won the ball in midfield and played a long pass over the defence, allowing Barbary to run through. The striker allowed the ball to bounce once before smashing a right foot shot from the D into the bottom left corner giving the Bears a 1-0 half-time lead.

The visitors began the second half on the front foot, a lot of possession but no clear cut chances but it was the Bears who doubled their lead on 62 minutes when Lewis Croal picked up the ball wide on the left of the penalty area and with a defender in close proximity he dribbled his way into the penalty area where he was tripped from behind and the referee had no doubts immediately pointing to the spot. Croal picked himself up, dusted himself down and smashed the spot kick straight down the middle for his 12th goal of the season.

Five minutes later and it was all over, a lovely flowing move down the right flank saw Sean Terry play a 1:2 with Croal, he took the ball to the goal-lime before crossing to the near post, a defender running back tried to intercept the cross only to deflect it past his keeper for an own goal, Heaths first of the season. Heath comfortably saw out the remainder of the half to earn the 3 points and go back to the top of the table.Next up is the visit of Loxwood on Tuesday (Oct 18, 7.45pm).

Bears boss Simmons’ verdict: “Probably our most professional performance of the season so far, our back four were superb and gave us a great foundation to build on. Lots of very good performances an a deserved three points.”

MOM: Kyle Sim