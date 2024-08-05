Bromage the hero as Heath edge dramatic FA Cup derby over Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having been drawn together in the FA Cup for the first time, Hassocks and Haywards Heath Town did not disappoint in putting on a dramatic Mid Sussex Derby in the extra preliminary qualifying round.

At 99 minutes, a Tuesday replay at the Home Smart Energy Stadium looked like it could be on the cards.

Yellow-clad Heath led 3-2 but had just given the Robins a lifeline back into the tie when a Tom Frankland shot was blocked by the arm of Byron Napper for a last-gasp penalty.

With silence descending around the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground, Frankland himself took the kick.

As Frankland struck, Bluebells goalkeeper Mitch Bromage went the right way and showed superb reactions to stick a hand down low and propel the ball around the post.

Robins hearts were broken. Heath pocketed a useful £1125 in prize money and will now host Deal Town in the next round.

Doubtful it will prove much consolation, but Hassocks could at least takeaway the fact they had pushed the Southern Combination title favourites all the way.

Some supporters were yet to leave the newly-named Dave John Lounge when the Robins took the lead with only three minutes on the clock.

Hassocks played out from the back through Fraser Trigwell and Liam Hendy clipped a ball over the top.

Excellent has been Jack Troak’s middle name so far this season. He raced onto the pass and delivered a looping cross towards the back post.

Arriving there was Big Alex Fair. It seemed to take an age for the ball to fall from the sky but Fair watched it all the way and when it did, he crashed a first-time volley across Bromage and into the opposite corner of the Heath goal.

That fast start was followed by a lull in proceedings until the Bluebells equalised via their first effort on goal with 23 minutes played.

Heath centre back Josh Spinks embarked on a charge forward, finding himself in a crossing position on the right wing.

Alex Plummer was the recipient. His shot looked to be heading straight at Trigwell, only for it to deflect off the head of Bradley Tighe and into the far corner.

Robins captain Harvey Blake set up Morgan Vale for an effort requiring a sprawling save from Bromage as Hassocks initially responded well to conceding.

Entering the final 10 minutes of the half, however, and the Robins were their own worst enemy as they began gifting away possession.

An attempted pass from Blake to Tighe turned into a through ball for Darius Goldsmith. Trigwell stood up to save the one-on-one, followed by Plummer blazing the rebound into the playpark behind the goal.

But the let off did not last long. One minute later and Noah Hoffman and Fair got their wires crossed, gifting the ball to Heath.

Uncharacteristically, Jack Meeres failed to find a yellow shirt with his subsequent pass forward. Tighe instead intercepted but was then dispossessed himself by Lewis Finney.

Now faced with Finney, Trigwell charged from his line and brought down the Bluebells forward for a clearcut penalty. Finney did the rest from 12 yards, giving Heath the lead nine minutes before the break.

Onto the second half, which was something of a slow burner. Neither side mustered an opportunity until Hendy equalised on the hour.

Fair headed down a cross for Jamie Wilkes. The tall striker saw his shot well saved from point blank range by Bromage.

Charging onto the scene though was Hendy, who smashed home the rebound for his first Hassocks goal. Unsurprisingly, Hendy enjoyed that one having swapped Haywards for Hassocks in the summer.

Nearly 10 minutes were lost when Spinks required lengthy treatment from Robins physio Ash Cooper, meaning that although Heath grabbed their third with 89 on the clock there was still plenty of time remaining.

The towering head of Meeres beat Trigwell, Wilkes and Tighe to a corner for what proved to be the winner.

Sympathy abounded for Frankland, although he is not the first Robin to miss a last minute FA Cup penalty - the same fate befell the great Phil Gault 10 years ago against Chipstead, after which Gault famously punished himself by spending Saturday evening in notorious Burgess Hill nightspot Jacobs Post.