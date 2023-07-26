Dean Cox is delighted at how his new-look Burgess Hill Town squad is shaping up ahead of the new Isthmian south east division season.

He has added nine new faces to the ranks – including a pair of fan favourites returning to the club, Darren Budd and Rob O’Toole.

And Cox believes the squad, which also includes around half a dozen of last season’s line-up, should be capable of spending the season in the top half of the table – putting last year’s relegation battle behind them.

Midfielder Budd has joined after leaving Worthing while O’Toole makes the switch from Whitehawk – who he helped to Isthmian south east promotion last term.

Burgess Hill Town celebrate a goal on their way to beating Hassocks to retain the Ann John Trophy | Picture: Chris Neal

Cox has also recruited a number of the players who impressed him in his spell as Lancing FC manager and has brought in Joe Shelley from Whitehawk, Kieron Pamment from Three Bridges and goalkeeper James Shaw from Hassocks.

Cox told us: “We had some targets in mind and have been fortunate to land them. And I was conscious of the need to get deals done early, which does not always pan out.

"I’m pleased with the boys we have brought in and we’re unbeaten in our first five friendlies – beating Faversham, Horsham YMCA, Hassocks and AFC Varndeanians and drawing with a good Brighton under-21 side.

“I know Buddy (Budd) well and when he became available he was an obvious one to talk to. He’s looked really fit in pre-season and I see him as an enforcer, cajoling the players around him and keeping standards high. It’s like having another gaffer.

Haywards Heath Town in action in their win over Kings Langley | Picture: Ray Turner

"Rob O’Toole is another who can be massive for us. That one came out of the blue. He decided he didn’t want to commit to playing at the higher level but is someone who has won the league we’re in and is another leader and is looking sharp.”

O’Toole and Dan Perry are likely to form the strike partnership and Cox will be hopeful the duo can help keep the team away from the bottom of the table.

"We don’t want to be looking over our shoulders,” Cox said. “And the chairman will be delighted if we’re top half.

"I’m an ‘in-it-to-win-it’ person and if we get into a position where the play-offs are possible that’ll be great. But with the likes of Ramsagte and Herne Bay involved, and some good Sussex teams, it will be tough.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Meanwhile Haywards Heath Town play their first Southern Combination League game for five years on Saturday.

The Blues are back at step five of the non-league pyramid for the first time since 2018, when they won the SCFL premier division to earn promotion to the Isthmian south east division.

Jay Lovett’s men are looking to challenge for the title in their first season back in the SCFL but the manager has warned there will be plenty of other teams vying for it too.

And it’s one of those contenders – Eastbourne United – who Haywards Heath visit for Saturday’s opener.

Eastbourne have just announced a new football committee and plans for a 3G pitch as they look to make progress on and off the field.

It’s part of a testing opening week for Lovett and Co, whose first game comes at home to Horsham YMCA on Tuesday.

The following Saturday, August 5, brings an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at home to Whitstable Town.

Heath’s pre-season friendlies continued last Saturday with an impressive 4-0 win at home to Southern League side Kings Langley.

Among the scorers was new signing, striker Adrian Britton, while the game also brought a run-out for another player signed since, defender Max Blencowe.

On Tuesday night Heath lost 2-1 in their final friendly, against SCFL Division 1 team Roffey.