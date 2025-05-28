Burgess and Block leave Bognor Regis Town as bosses close in on targets

By Carl Eldridge
Published 28th May 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 10:57 BST

Relegated Bognor Regis Town will go into the new Isthmian South Central season without Matt Burgess and Tommy Block after both players announced they are quitting the club.

Rocks manager Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell have yet to reveal any news of signings or retained players. But they are said to have a wish list of targets who they believe can provide a degree of optimism as they go about trying to bounce back to step three football at the first time of asking after being demoted from the isthmian premier division.

Midfielder Burgess looks poised to sign for National League South side Worthing, while Block is could well be heading to Southern League Premier Division South outfit Sholing.

Burgess, who moved to the Nye Camp in the summer of 2023 from Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth, took to social media to say farewell to the club. He wrote: "After two incredible years, my time at Bognor Regis Town has come to an end.

Matt Burgess | Picture: Trevor Staff
Matt Burgess | Picture: Trevor Staff

"Huge thanks to the staff, players and most importantly the fans for all your amazing support. You're the heart of the club. Wishing everyone at Bognor all the best for the future."

And similarly Block, who suffered an injury-hit season in his second spell at the club, announced via digital channels that he had left the Rocks. He said: "Unfortunately my second run at Bognor is over. It very clearly didn't go as we all had planned, which I'm gutted about.

"Thank you for the opportunity to play for my home club again. Until our paths cross once more I wish the club nothing but success next season."

The Rocks have announced five pre-season friendly matches, all to be away:

Tommy Block| Picture: Trevor Staff
Tommy Block| Picture: Trevor Staff

Friday 11 July Horndean 7.45pm

Wednesday 16 July Pagham 7.45pm

Wednesday 23 July Petersfield Town 7.45pm

Saturday 26 July Wimborne Town 3.00pm

Friday 1 August Chichester City 7.45pm

