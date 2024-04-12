Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burgess, 21, has enjoyed a stunning first season for the Rocks since joining in the summer of last year from Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

Manager Robbie Blake says the retention of Burgess is a significant step in his plans for next season and he hopes to be able to secure the signatures of more players soon as he starts to shape his squad.

Blake hopes he can keep the core of his squad and bolster his options by recruiting additional personnel once the curtain falls on this term.

Matt Burgess in action for the Rocks | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Bognor have fallen away in the Isthmian premier division of late and now have only pride to play for following a run of form that left them out of the push for play-off places.

Blake said: “Matty has had a great season with us and we are delighted that he has decided to continue his development here. I see him as a hugely influential player in the middle of the park for us and feel as if we can build something special around him, going into next season -- that is certainly the hope anyway.”

Meanwhile, Blake has decided to part ways with two players before the end of the season in the shape of midfielder Isaac Olaniyan and defender Kieran Douglas. Both players are injured and have no prospect of returning to first team action before the end of the season.

