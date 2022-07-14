Burgess Hill hit 10 in two friendlies as Isthmian build-up continues

The Hillians – along with Haywards Heath and the rest of the Isthmian League – are due to discover their league fixture lists today. And as the 2022-23 season proper looms, Jay Lovett’s team have hit the ground running with two wins and plenty of goals, beating Loxwood 6-2 and Steyning Town 4-0 in the past week.

At the Horsham FC on Saturday, Lovett’s side dusted off the cobwebs in style against Loxwood. Lovett fielded a first half XI and a second half XI with only Harry Pollard and Josh Spinks starting both halves.

A trialist opened the scoring while Charlie Kelly caught the eye. Loxwood levelled before Ollie Davies had a goal disallowed then Loxwood took the lead.

Action from Burgess Hill's win at Steyning Town / Picture: Chris Neal

In the second half Hill scored five goals in seven minutes. Hayden Skerry got the equaliser, cutting in from the left and firing home. Two minutes later, new signing Jeff Duah-Kessie opened his Hill account.

Martyn Box rifled one into the bottom corner to make it 4-2. An own goal made it five then Skerry grabbed his second. This was a good opening friendly for Lovett and his troops against hard-working opposition who never stopped running.

On Tuesday night an own goal gave the Hillians the lead at Steyning before Duah-Kessie doubled the lead. Goals by two trialists completed the win.

Haywards Heath Town have had mixed results. They drew 1-1 with Horsham YMCA and lost 4-1 at Colliers Wood before, on Tuesday night, two goals from Dean Gunner resulted in a 2-2 draw at Rusthall.

The Blues have also announced more signings. They have brought Melford Simpson back to the club and signed Jordan Johnson and attacker Nabeel Ghannam.