Burgess Hill Town enjoyed a superb 4-1 win over Corinthian on Saturday.
Dan Perry scored two while Dave Martin hit a brilliant free kick and Martyn Box added a fourth.
Photographers Chris Neal and Phil Dennett was at the game to catch all the action, including a red card for visiting goalkeeper Daniel Colmer.
1. Burgess Hill v Corinthian
