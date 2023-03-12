Edit Account-Sign Out
Burgess Hill Town 4, Corinthian 1: 26 pictures including goals, celebrations, a red card and the crowd

Burgess Hill Town enjoyed a superb 4-1 win over Corinthian on Saturday.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
1 hour ago

Dan Perry scored two while Dave Martin hit a brilliant free kick and Martyn Box added a fourth.

Photographers Chris Neal and Phil Dennett was at the game to catch all the action, including a red card for visiting goalkeeper Daniel Colmer.

You can see all of Chris’ pictures here.

Burgess Hill Bbeat Corinthian 4-1 with two goals from Dan Perry and one each from Dave Martin and Martyn Box. Picture by Chris Neal

1. Burgess Hill v Corinthian

Photo: Chris Neal

2. Burgess Hill v Corinthian

Photo: Chris Neal

3. Burgess Hill v Corinthian

Photo: Chris Neal

4. Burgess Hill v Corinthian

Photo: Chris Neal

Phil Dennett