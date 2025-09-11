Burgess Hill Town aim to end long run of away games with FA Cup win

Burgess Hill Town aim to end their long run of away games with FA Cup success on Saturday – before making final plans for their long-awaited return to Leylands Park.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That keenly anticipated first home match on their new 3G pitch has been put back a couple of times as the final pieces of work on the ground’s major revamp are finished.

They were originally due to host Carshalton on Tuesday this week in a home opener, but the new facilities were not ready in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill then aimed to stage the reopening when when hosting Farnham in the FA Cup this Saturday, but the need for a FIFA pitch check seven days before such a tie put paid to that.

A new pitch and facilities at Burgess Hill Town are almost ready - the first match here will be played on September 20 | Picture: BHTFC

But that inspection was due to take place yesterday – which should give the green light for the Hillians to return home to take on Folkestone in an Isthmian Premier clash next Saturday (Sep 20).

The wait for work to be finished at the ground has meant a gruelling schedule of away games marking Hill’s return to the step three Isthmian Premier Division.

A Hillians statement last week said: “Although everything is set to be completed on and off the pitch in time, FA rules stipulate that FA Cup ties must have the FIFA pitch inspection carried out seven days before the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The inspection was planned... but due to the bad weather has been delayed and will now take place on Wednesday 10th; therefore we have had to switch the fixture.”

The FA Cup visit to Farnham, who were happy to host the tie, will be an EIGHTH straight away game in five weeks for Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett’s side. Six of those have been league games and they have picked up eight points from those – the latest coming in a 1-1 draw at Cheshunt last Saturday (report inside), when Tom Chalaye’s early goal was cancelled out by a late equaliser.

If Burgess Hill draw with Farnham, there will be a ninth road trip for the replay – though the Hillians would be classed as the home team at a neutral venue.

Joint boss Mansell has spoken of the travelling being a factor in the team’s results levelling out after they took seven points out of the first nine available.