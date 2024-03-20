Burgess Hill Town and Hassocks back on track – Haywards Heath Town take six points from six

It’s been a decent week for Mid Sussex’s senior local football teams – with Burgess Hill Town and Hassocks returning to winning ways and Haywards Heath having a perfect week in their quest for a play-off place.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town pushed Isthmian South East leaders Ramsgate all the way but ended 2-1 losers at Leylands Park on Saturday. Dan Perry scored for Hill.

Gary Mansell’s team got back to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Ashford on Tuesday, with Jay Beckford, Reece Hallard and Perry the scorers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That puts Hill 13th in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to East Grinstead.

Most Popular
Dan Perry celebrates after scoring for Burgess Hill Town v Ramsgate | Picture: Chris NealDan Perry celebrates after scoring for Burgess Hill Town v Ramsgate | Picture: Chris Neal
Dan Perry celebrates after scoring for Burgess Hill Town v Ramsgate | Picture: Chris Neal

Haywards Heath’s push for an SCFL Premier play-off place was revived with a 5-1 win over AFC Uckfield on Saturday.

Darius Goldsmith, Hayden Skerry (2), Emmanuel Abudiore and Liam Benson netted.

An Abudiore double saw Heath beat Pagham 2-0 on Tuesday.

Heath are sixth in the table – with sides who finish second to fifth all going into the play-offs to bid for a second step four promotion spot.

The Hillians on their way to victory over Ashford on Tuesday night | Picture: Chris NealThe Hillians on their way to victory over Ashford on Tuesday night | Picture: Chris Neal
The Hillians on their way to victory over Ashford on Tuesday night | Picture: Chris Neal
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heath are six points behind fith place and go to Lingfield on Saturday trying to bridge the gap.

Hassocks won 3-0 at Midhurst on Tuesday night.

The Robins said on X: “What a win. We become only the second team to leave the Rotherfield with three league points this season, defeating Midhurst & Easebourne 3-0 … goals from Super Pat Harding, tall striker Jamie Wilkes and the Tractor Boy Sean Stephenson.”

Hassocks are fourth in the SCFL premier and host Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.

Related topics:Burgess Hill TownHassocksHaywards Heath TownMid Sussex