Burgess Hill Town and Hassocks back on track – Haywards Heath Town take six points from six
Burgess Hill Town pushed Isthmian South East leaders Ramsgate all the way but ended 2-1 losers at Leylands Park on Saturday. Dan Perry scored for Hill.
Gary Mansell’s team got back to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Ashford on Tuesday, with Jay Beckford, Reece Hallard and Perry the scorers.
That puts Hill 13th in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to East Grinstead.
Haywards Heath’s push for an SCFL Premier play-off place was revived with a 5-1 win over AFC Uckfield on Saturday.
Darius Goldsmith, Hayden Skerry (2), Emmanuel Abudiore and Liam Benson netted.
An Abudiore double saw Heath beat Pagham 2-0 on Tuesday.
Heath are sixth in the table – with sides who finish second to fifth all going into the play-offs to bid for a second step four promotion spot.
Heath are six points behind fith place and go to Lingfield on Saturday trying to bridge the gap.
Hassocks won 3-0 at Midhurst on Tuesday night.
The Robins said on X: “What a win. We become only the second team to leave the Rotherfield with three league points this season, defeating Midhurst & Easebourne 3-0 … goals from Super Pat Harding, tall striker Jamie Wilkes and the Tractor Boy Sean Stephenson.”
Hassocks are fourth in the SCFL premier and host Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.