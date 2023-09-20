Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town have contrasting cup fortunes

Burgess Hill Town must turn their attentions back to their league campaign after they were knocked out of the FA Cup at Sheppey.

It was a disappointing day for Dean Cox’s team, who went to Kent feeling they had a good chance of getting through against a side from the same division as them.

But it took just ten minutes for the hosts to take the lead at Holm Park, with Jacob Lambert’s shot striking off the upright and into the back of Taylor Seymour’s goal.

The visitors’ best chance to level came in the 57th minute but recent goal hero Lewis Finney could only fire straight into the arms of Aiden Prall.

Haywards Heath Town in action in their win at Saltdean | Picture: Ray Turner

Lambert completed his double in the 75th minute and nine minutes later Richard Hamill converted from the penalty spot to finish the job.

Hill were one of five Sussex teams to lose in the second qualifying round, although four went through.

It’s been a stop-start opening to the season for many Isthmian south east division sides and the Hillians are without a game this Saturday. Their next action is at home to Merstham on Saturday week.

It’s been a better week for Jay Lovett’s Haywards Heath Town, who have enjoyed success in the Southern Combination premier division and the RUR Cup.

Saturday’s league visit to Saltdean ended in a 1-0 win courtesy of a George Mccarthy goal.

The Blues held on despite a late red card for Hayden Skerry.

On Tuesday night Heath won 3-0 at home to Midhurst in the RUR Cup.

Emmanuel Abudiore and Skerry put Heath on their way and an own goal rounded it off.

Lovett’s team are up to sixth in the SCFL premier but are in FA Vase action on Saturday at home to Selsey.

Meanwhile our local senior sides have found out who lies ahead in the Sussex Senior Cup.

The draw for the second round was held last weekend, hosted by BBC Sussex’s, Johnny Cantor, with representatives from competition sponsors Sussex Transport, Paul Fox and Matt Clifton-Bowley, drawing the teams.