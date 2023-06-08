NationalWorldTV
Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town: More new names and pre-season matches revealed

News of signings and pre-season friendlies continues to flow from Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST

Dean Cox is adding to his Hillians squad quickly and the latest to commit to the new Isthmian south east division campaign at the More Than Tyres Stadium is Kieran Rowe.

The Hillians tweeted: “We are delighted to announce that midfield maestro Kieran Rowe has agreed to stay for the 23/24 season.

"Kieran has already become a fans’ favourite and was our only ever present in the league last season, while playing 47/48 games in all competitions.”

Kieran Rowe at Burgess Hill with Dean Cox | Picture: BHTFCKieran Rowe at Burgess Hill with Dean Cox | Picture: BHTFC
Kieran Rowe at Burgess Hill with Dean Cox | Picture: BHTFC

Rowe replied: “Not sure about the maestro bit but good to be on board, looking forward to the season ahead COYH.”

Cox’s team’s initial list of pre-season friendlies has been published. On Tuesday, Jully 11, they host Faversham, and on Saturday 15 they are at home to a Brighton XI.

On Thursday 20, Hill go to Hassocks for the Ann John Trophy then Horsham YMCA visit on Saturday 22. Cox’s team hosts AFC Varndeanians on Tuesday 25 and visit Whitehawk on Friday 28.

At Haywards Heath,midfielder Darius Goldsmith is one of boss Jay Lovett’s latest recruits.

Heath said: “Darius was in the yellow and blue of Lancing last season, and netted three times for the Lancers.” Lovett added: “Darius is a massive signing.”

Also joining, from Peacehaven and Telscombe, is Jake Legrange. Heath said: “Jake has a wealth of experience at this level having made over 200 appearances (some as captain) for @PT_FC.”

In pre-season Heath will host Tunbridge Wells (July 11), Chipstead (July 18) and Kings Langley (July 22), and visit Sutton Common Rovers (July 15) and Roffey (July 25).

