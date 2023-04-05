Burgess Hill Town’s manager, Lewis Taylor, says there has been ‘lots of positives to take’ from his side’s recent games – as they warm uo for two home matches in three days which could define the Hillians’ season.

Taylor took over when Matt Longhurst’s breif reign as manager ended last month and has so far overseen three games in charge of the bottom-half Isthmian south east division team, including Saturday's 3-1 defeat to high-flying Cray Valley PM.

Dan Perry notched his 28th goal of the season in the defeat for the Hillians, a game which Taylor said ‘gave a lot of encouragement’.

The Hillians now lie in 16th and are only out of the relegation play-off places on goal difference, meaning each game for the Hillians holds a new weight for Taylor and his players.

Burgess Hill Town in action against Chatham | Picture: Chris Neal

However, the 36-year-old former Burgess Hill midfielder insisted that his side were more than up for the challenge heading into Saturday’s game at home to eighth-placed Hythe and Monday’s home Sussex derby with Three Bridges, who are 13th.

Taylor said: “The table doesn’t lie – we all know the situation and the only people who can get us out of that are ourselves, and that’s what we plan to do, starting on Saturday.”

The heavy Easter schedule will reveal much about the strength of the whole Burgess Hill Town squad, and that’s something Taylor has confidence in

“Two games so soon is always challenging, but I know the boys and I know the ability of not just the first XI but my whole team,” he said.

"I know we’ll be able to field a strong side in both those games.”

With three of the club’s four fixtures being at the More Than Tyres stadium, Taylor spoke glowingly of his team’s supporters;

“As I’ve said I think, we’ve got some of the best fans in non-league and they’ll be right with us until the end of this season, which is huge,” Taylor said.

After the Easter games, Hill round off their league campaign with a visit to Sittingbourne, currently 12th in the table, on Saturday, April 22 and a home tussle with Beckenham, presently in fifth spot, a week later.