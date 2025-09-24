Gary Mansell hailed Burgess Hill Town’s return to their revamped home ground – and said their new facilities would set them up for years to come.

The Hillians unveiled a 3G pitch and off-field facilities to fans on Saturday after months of hard work to upgrade the stadium to a base for a strong future.

Apart from the new 3G pitch at Leylands Park – now called the Medical Travel Compared Stadium – they have installed a range of facilities, including floodlights, a tannoy system, a big screen and a fanzone.

Sadly Folkestone Invicta didn’t read the script and won Saturday’s Isthmian premier game 3-2, but it was still a day to savour for everyone in green and black.

David Corney, club co owner and chair, Peter Williams, Leader Burgess Hill Town Council, Vicky Gaffney, club co-owner and CEO, with Cllr Brenda Williams | Picture by Steve Robards

Mansell, director of football and joint manager, said: “Result apart, it was a great day. It’s been a long time coming.

“It felt for months like it was a building site, then suddenly it was a football ground again. Until you undertake a project like this, you don’t realise how much hard work goes into it."

The 3G pitch is the centrepiece of the project and Mansell said it already seemed to be playing well – even though some new surfaces like this take time to settle.

"We’re really pleased with it,” Mansell said. “On Saturday we had a bit of rain before the game which probably helped, but it’s looking good.

"And it will make such a difference to the club being sustainable. On the old pitch we were lucky to get two games in a week – on this we’re already looking at being able to stage four in a day.

"We feel everything we’ve done will help Burgess Hill Town FC became sustainable – and prosper long into the future.”

On the field, it was Hill's first home game since May’s play-off win over Margate, having started 2025-26 with eight away matches.

Chris Whelpdale and Martyn Box gave them hope of a point but Invicta took the win. The new pitch got further use on Tuesday night when Carshalton visited and beat Hill 4-2, with George Vorster and Box scoring.

Hill have been handed home draws in the FA Trophy (v Potters Bar, Oct 4) and the Sussex Senior Cup (v Broadbridge Heath, Oct 7). They go to Dartford in the league next Tuesday.