Burgess Hill Town boss praises 'great fighters' as unbeaten run is extended

Burgess Hill Town Manager Gary Mansell has spoken on his side’s impressive run of form after a late equalizer against Margate on Saturday made it ten games without defeat.

The Hillians’ unbeaten streak looked to be ending away to fellow top-of-the-table side Margate before substitute Alex Brewer rescued a point and keep Burgess Hill in the promotion spots.

Speaking on the unbeaten run, Mansell said: “Obviously we want it to go on forever but it’s one game at a time and we’re playing excellent football at the minute.

“The boys fought really hard for the whole 90 minutes, I think we were on top for most of the game but Margate are a top side, it’s one of the toughest places to go and they had a large home crowd so we’re happy with the result and we showed our resilience to keep going.

“All of our side are great fighters, not just the starting XI but also the substitutes and they know what they have to do when they come on, it’s a running theme of the season really our substitutes have done really well.”

Burgess Hill take on another high-flying team in Sheppey United on Saturday, with Mansell’s side getting to enjoy a rare week off between matches.

“We’ll enjoy the week off between games because we’ve had a lot of midweek matches but we’re still going to be focused on the game and making the right preparations for the game and making sure we’re fit and ready to go,” he said.

“The boys enjoy the challenge, we’re feeling confident and we approach every game with the same mentality, we’ve had a lot of tough games this season such as Margate and Sittingbourne so we’re familiar with what’s ahead of us in a tough fixture but we’re confident.”

The Mid Sussex side will look to make it just one defeat in their last 15 matches when they face Sheppey United on Saturday.

SCFL Premier Division table-toppers Haywards Heath went out of the FA Vase on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Egham Town, despite Lewis Finney’s strike. They are back in league action on Saturday with a trip to Petersfield Town.