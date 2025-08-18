Burgess Hill Town FC made it seven points out of nine from their opening three games in the Isthmian Premier division after an entertaining 3-3 draw away to Aveley on Friday night.

With works on the 3G pitch nearing completion, the Hillians’ first five league games are all away and the points tally from the opening three games represents an excellent start to life back in the Isthmian premier.

Friday’s game saw them come up against Aveley, who were relegated from National League South last season, and the Hill put in an excellent performance to take away a point.

The game kicked off at 8pm after the Hillians coach was delayed on the way to the stadium. Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett named an unchanged starting XI following the midweek win over Cray Valley PM and the Hill were in their new third kit of all white sponsored by Frontline Automation.

Hill dominated the first 10 minutes and dictated the tempo but the first chance fell to the hosts as a ball over top saw Alejandro Machado one on one but he scuffed wide.

Against the run of play it was the Millers who took the lead as a ball over the top was brought down and nifty footwork got Suley Zuhdu in behind and he coolly slotted past Roco Rees.

Hill responded with Hamish Morrison crossing which was flicked on to Ben Pope, he beat his man and fired low but it was met by a good save from Joe Wright and the hosts scrambled clear.

Hill got themselves deservedly on level terms on 37 minutes as Pope had a shot fumbled, George Vorster got on to it, set it to Martyn Box, his effort was parried and the rebound was smashed home brilliantly by Harry Lawson.

Just before the break Lawson won the ball back in midfield and found Pope who teed up Chris Whelpdale, who shot inches wide from the edge of the box. Then Box fired a cross in which Aveley almost put into their own net as the Hill finished the half strongly.

Hill took the lead in the 57th minute as a brilliant through ball found Vorster who nipped in and rounded the keeper, kept his composure and tucked home for his second goal in as many games for the Club.

It was almost 3-1 in the 71st minute as Vorster got in behind again – he looked to chip the GK but it landed just wide.

The third Hillians goal did come a minute later as Vorster’s shot was blocked, he kept it alive, Tom Chalaye backheeled to Pope who found Price – who smashed home.

Aveley got themselves back into the game in the 82nd minute as Ollie Peters scored and four minutes later the referee awarded the hosts a penalty and Peters drew Aveley level.

Hill almost grabbed a winner in stoppage time as a chance on the break saw Morrison fire wide but in the end the Hill had to settle for a point, despite leading 3-1.

Next up the Hillians go to Brentwood on Saturday (3pm).

Hill: Roco Rees, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Harry Lawson, Josh Spinks, Ryan Worrall, George Vorster, Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Tom Chalaye 48), Ben Pope (Henry Curtis 73), Martyn Box (Damien Theodore 60). Not used: Ade Gbolahan, Brannon O’Neill.