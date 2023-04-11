Burgess Hill Town find new hope but Haywards Heath are up against it in dramatic Isthmian League relegation battle

The 2-1 victory lifted the Hillians out of the two relegation play-off places, though they are just a point ahead of VCD and two in front of Haywards Heath – and VCD have one extra game to play.
The three points were essential after Hill had slumped to a 4-1 home loss to Hythe on Saturday.
Dan Perry was on target in that defeat – and on Monday it was Perry who got the winner after Kieran Rowe’s early strike had been cancelled out by a Brides equaliser the Hillians felt was scored after the ball had gone out of play.
Hillians player-boss Lewis Taylor said: “It was a great start. Kieran Rowe’s goal was unbelievable. Then, to a man, the team put in an unbelievable shift.
"We always knew it was going to be a battle against them. I don’t know if people realised how strong the wind was – that was a huge factor.
"For me (the ball in the lead-up to) their goal was so far off the pitch it’s a joke. I’m thinking ‘we’re down and everything’s going against us’.
"But it was an absolute honour to be out there playing with the boys because to not let that affect them and then to go and get the winner was fantastic.
"There might have been a bit of luck with the goalie dropping it but we need that luck and the boys deserved it for the shift they put in, every single one of them. We deserved that.”
Hill’s win leaves Jay Lovett’s Haywards Heath up against it – in the bottom of the two play-off places after a 2-2 draw at Faversham and 2-1 loss at home to Whitehawk.
The Blues are at home to Sevenoaks on Saturday then away to Hythe a week later for their final two outings.
Meanwhile Taylor and Co go to Sittingbourne this Saturday, knowing their fate is at least in their own hands. Their programme ends at home to Beckenham a week later.
The sides who finish in the two play-off spots will face SCFL and SECFL teams to see who is in next season’s Isthmian south east.