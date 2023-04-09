The battle to avoid the drop from the Isthmian south east division goes on – and at least three Sussex teams are looking nervously over their shoulders.

With three games to play, Burgess Hill are in real danger of finishing in the division’s relegation play-off places and facing a match against an SCFL or SECFL side to decide their fate.

Lancing and Three Bridges could yet dragged into the equation too – and even East Grinstead are not mathematically safe yet.

Here’s the bottom eight as they stand ahead of some vital matches on Easter Monday – with the final bottom two going down and the next two up facing those play-offs.

Haywards Heath Town on target v Faversham - where they drew 2-2 | Picture: Ray Turner

13 East Grinstead Town P35 Pts 41

14 Three Bridges P35 Pts39

15 Lancing P35 Pts 39

16 VCD Athletic P35 Pts 37

Burgess Hill press against Hythe - but they were beaten 4-1 | Picture: Chris Neal

17 Haywards Heath Town P35 Pts 36

18 Burgess Hill Town P35 Pts 35

19 Corinthian P35 Pts 27

20 Faversham Town P34 Pts 25

On Saturday Haywards Heath claimed a point from a 2-2 at Faversham thanks to two goals by Michael Uwezu that saw Jay Lovett’s team twice come from a goal behind. See Ray Turner’s pictures from the match in the slideshow in the video player above.

But it was a bleak day for Lewis Taylor’s Burgess Hill Town, who crashed to a 4-1 home loss to Hythe with only a Dan Perry goal to show for their efforts.

Lancing lost a chance to scramble clear of the play-off danger when they lost 1-0 at home to Chatham – likewise Three Bridges, who led 2-1 at Sheppey through Curtis Gayler and Kevin Rivera’s goals but lost 3-2.

East Grinstead lost 3-1 at home to Sittingbourne.

Further up the table, Whitehawk are on course for a home play-off semi-final after beating Chichester City 2-0 while Littlehampton are 12th after a 1-1 draw with Corinthian.

So it’s all eyes on Monday’s four Sussex derbies – Burgess Hill Town v Three Bridges, Chichester City v East Grinstead Town, Haywards Heath Town v Whitehawk and Littlehampton Town v Lancing.

