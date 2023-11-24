Burgess Hill Town knock Broadbridge Heath out of Sussex cup… Horsham YMCA hold Steyning Town

Burgess Hill Town knocked Broadbridge Heath out of the Sussex Senior Cup on penalties after a 2-2 draw – and it was the same score when Horsham YMCA hosted Steyning Town in the SCFL premier.

Burgess Hill Town 2-2 Broadbridge Heath

Sussex Senior Cup

For the trip to Burgess Hill, Heath Manager Chris Simmons made four changes to his line-up bringing in Bradley Peters and Symon Kowalczyk for their first starts of the season, Matt Penfold was back in the centre of midfield and Mason Doughty played wide on the right against his former club.

The hosts had the better of the opening minutes and had the first goal attempt when a long Nic D’Arienzo throw into the Heath penalty area on 8 minutes was met by Rob O’Toole who shot narrowly wide of target.

The deadlock was broken on 18 minutes when a deep cross from the right was played towards the far post to Marcel Powell, completely unmarked and with time to slot home at the near post to give Hillians the lead. The hosts continued to create chances as the Bears struggled to have any impact on the game; that was until the 30th minute.

Following a few minutes of sustained pressure with some quality balls played into the Burgess Hill penalty area, a headed clearance from a home defender only went as far as Brad Peters some 16 yards from goal and he powered a header into the right corner of the net and out of reach of James Shaw, the home keeper.

Hillians were back in front within two minutes and once again it was a long D’Arienzo throw-in from the right to the near post which caused the problems when the Heath defence failed to clear, the ball was played across the face of goal to Dan Perry at the far post for a tap-in.

The Hills had two further chances to increase their lead before the break both falling to Mo Jammeh with shots from 20 yards but both times he shot straight into the arms of Matthews who saved comfortably and it remained 2-1 at the break.

Heath were much better in the second half with Doughty having a lot more success down the right flank, shooting wide with one effort from distance and then forcing Shaw into a good save down low at foot of the post. At the other end Jammeh finally got the ball past Matthews only to see his goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Tad Bromage.

Into time added on with the Bears pushing everyone forward, a free kick in the Heath half was pumped forward by Jamie Chesworth to Ryan Brackpool who headed the ball into the danger area, the ball pinged around the 6 yards box before coming out to Maz Quiassaca who drilled it goalwards only to be denied by a point blank save from Shaw and the follow-up by Faris Khallouqi saw the ball cleared off the line by a defender and away for a throw-in.

This time it was Heath’s chance for a long throw which Frankland duly obliged launching the ball towards the Hillians goal, Bromage flicked it on with his head, the ball came out to Doughty who took a touch and then rifled in a low right foot shot through a crowded penalty area into the goal, 2-2 and with time up into a penalty shoot-out.

The less said about Broadbridge Heath and penalty shoot-outs the better, for some reason the Gods are against them although they did do better than normal taking the game to the 10th penalty before luck struck out with the hosts winning through to the quarter-finals by 5-4.

Boss Simmons said afterwards: “We were awful in the first half, two poor goals to give away but again we were much improved in the 2nd half like we were in the Lancing game. Really pleased with the way these lads never give up and fight to the end but we have to start games better.”

BBH: Matthews, Frankland, Chesworth, Peters (Barlow), Bromage, Brackpool, Penfold, Kowalczyk (Khallouqi), Doughty, Lemon (Campbell Francis), Lindsey (Quiasacca).

Next up on Saturday BBH host Burgess Hill again in the league.

Horsham YMCA 2-2 Steyning Town 2

SCFL premier

by Martin Read

Horsham YMCA held Steyning Town to a 2-2 draw in the Southern Combination Premier Division – three days after Steyning had claimed the scalp of Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-21s in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Horsham YMCA’s midweek league clash at home to Steyning Town was a hard fought, bruising encounter, culminating in Horsham YMCA holding visiting Steyning – seven places above them in the table - to a 2-2 draw after taking the lead through Dean Lovegrove in the opening skirmishes.

YM then had plenty of possession, but created few chances before Steyning equalised, Charlie Towning crashing home a free kick in the 21st minute.

Four corners followed – three for Steyning – but the score remained 1-1 at the break.

On the resumption, YM keeper Aaron Jeal was tested before Harry Shooman promptly sidefooted home from close range to put Steyning ahead. But, after corners were traded, sub Sekou Toure restored parity.

Then, with action at either end, the last 20 minutes resembled a crucial cup tie with no quarter given.

YM assistant manager Andy Howard told the County Times: “That was a fair result – and a good one for us.

"We matched them with possession and kept pressing right to the end, so we’re happy with that performance.”

Both sides have home league games on Saturday, YM facing Eastbourne Town, with Steyning playing Newhaven.

Then, on Tuesday, YM have an RUR Cup quarter-final versus Crowborough, while Steyning host Hassocks in the league.

Steyning Town are the talk of Sussex football after knocking Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-21s out of the Sussex Senior Cup.

At the Shooting Field last Wednesday night it was the home side who progressed to the quarter-finals.