Burgess Hill Town have clinched promotion to the Isthmian premier division – in the most dramatic way imaginable.

They have beaten Sittingbourne 3-2 on penalties at the end of a 1-1 draw in their Isthmian south east division play-off final in Kent.

The Brickies had not lost home in the league all season – in fact Hill had been one of only three sides to even take a point off them at their ground in 21 home league games.

But Jay Lovett and Gary Mansell’s men were undaunted by the challenge and after a first half in which Sittingbourne had the better chances and took the lead, Hill hit back superbly in the second half.

Stefan Vukoje levelled on 72 minutes – just two minutes after coming on as a sub – and the Hillians might even have won it in the 90 minutes.

The sides could not be separated in 30 extra minutes so it went to penalties.

Alex Brewer and Brannon O’Neill both scored, then Vukoje’s kick came back off the bar – but the Brickies also scored two then had one saved by Slav Huk. Kieran Rowe made it 3-2 then Sittingbourne hit the bar – so Martyn Box just had to score to clinch it – but he missed.

But Sittingbourne missed again – and the Hillians were up, sparking wild scenes among their players, staff and 300-strong travelling army of fans.

Promotion winners - Burgess Hill Town FC's class of 2024-25 | Picture by Lynden Humphrey

Hill reached the final with a 2-0 semi-final win over Margate on Tuesday night – that earned by finishing third in the Isthmian south east season in a tremendously consistent season.

This was their 55th game of a hectic season – one which started as it finished, with a Friday night win – that over Spelthorne Sports was back on August 2, and Alex Brewer scored on that occasion too.

Hill actually lost their first league game – to Sevenoaks – and six of their first 10 games this season were cup ties. But they soon put the league at the centre of their priorities and put together a superb run, nestling into third spot fairly early and staying there.

Now they can plan for their long-awaited return to the premier division – just two years after dicing with relegation to step five.

Well done to all involved – we’ll have reaction, pictures and video on this triumph on this site over the weekend.