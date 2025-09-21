Burgess Hill Town return home to unveil new pitch and facilities at Leylands Park - picture special

The new-look Leylands Park – now known as The Medical Travel Compared Stadium – was packed as the revamp was celebrated ahead of their home Isthmian premier division clash with Folkestone Invicta.

Hill’s new facilities seemed popular with fans – even if the result wasn’t. Invicta didn’t read the script and ran out 3-2 winners despite goals from Chris Whelpdale and Martyn Box making it 2-2 after the visitors had gone 2-0 up.

Our photogapher Steve Robards was there to capture the occasion and you can see his pictures on this page and those linked – and his video from the afternoon in the video player above.

The new pitch and fan facilities get another run-out on Tuesday night when Town welcome Carshalton for their next league game. See coverage of Hill’s big day in the Mid Sussex Times – out on Thursday.

Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

