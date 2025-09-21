Burgess Hill Town return home to unveil new pitch and facilities at Leylands Park - picture special

The new-look Leylands Park – now known as The Medical Travel Compared Stadium – was packed as the revamp was celebrated ahead of their home Isthmian premier division clash with Folkestone Invicta.
Hill’s new facilities seemed popular with fans – even if the result wasn’t. Invicta didn’t read the script and ran out 3-2 winners despite goals from Chris Whelpdale and Martyn Box making it 2-2 after the visitors had gone 2-0 up.
Our photogapher Steve Robards was there to capture the occasion and you can see his pictures on this page and those linked – and his video from the afternoon in the video player above.
The new pitch and fan facilities get another run-out on Tuesday night when Town welcome Carshalton for their next league game. See coverage of Hill’s big day in the Mid Sussex Times – out on Thursday.
1. Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground.SR2509201 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld
Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground.SR2509201 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards
2. Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground.SR2509201 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld
Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground.SR2509201 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards
3. Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground.SR2509201 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld
Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground.SR2509201 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards
4. Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground.SR2509201 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld
Burgess Hill Town FC played their first game back at Leylands Park after laying of new 3G and installation of other facilities around ground.SR2509201 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards