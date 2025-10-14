Burgess Hill Town win at Carshalton to make it two wins in three days

Burgess Hill Town gained revenge on Carshalton Athletic as they picked up three points on Monday night with a 2-1 win to make it back to back wins.

After defeat against the Robins at home a couple of weeks ago the Hill took all three points in this game to go ahead of their hosts in the table and push the Hillians up to eighth spot.

Following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hashtag, managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made two changes with defender Luther Williams, signed on Monday on a month’s loan from Dartford, coming in for Alex Malins whilst Ben Pope came in for Stefan Vukoje.

It was almost a lightning start from the Hill as the inform Chris Whelpdale got the ball and hit a shot which deflected off the post. The resulting corner was cleared.

What an awayday! Burgess Hill Town fans at Carshalton

Carshalton dominated some of the early possession but it was Hill having the chances. Robins Keeper Matt Kerbey gave the ball straight to Pope who fired inches wide from distance trying to catch him off his line and Glen Rea had a shot deflected wide after good work by Hamish Morrison.

Carshalton had the ball in the back of the net through Tolu Ladapo but the flag was raised early whilst at the other end Hill continued to have good chances with Jack Meeres bursting forward out of defence and crossed for George Vorster who looked to square it for Pope but a great tackle thwarted Pope from tapping home.

After that Whelpdale fired an effort straight at the keeper. Pope cut in and fired just wide after great work from Vorster who continued where he left off at the weekend, terrorising the opposition full back.

The Robins had a huge chance to take the lead as a short back pass was latched upon but thankfully for Hill they fired wide through Ricky Korboa.

Hill broke the deadlock five minutes before half time as Whelpdale whipped a brilliant ball in to the far post for Martyn Box to convert.

The second half was 7 minutes old when the Hillians were awarded a penalty and the hosts were reduced to ten men. Pope beats the last man and was pulled down. The referee pointed to the spot and brandished a straight red for Josh Shonibare. In-form Whelpdale stepped up to take the spot kick and smashed the ball home to double the lead and make it 8 league goals in 10 games for the forward.

Whelpdale headed over a Box cross on 67 minutes but despite being down to 10 men the hosts stepped it up and tried to get back into the game. With 13 minutes remaining the referee awarded Carshalton a penalty and Sanchez Ming dispatched it to half the deficit.

Hill should have sealed the game with 4 minutes remaining as Box crossed it for sub Vukoje but he hit it over. There were a few nervy moments but the Hill saw the game out and took all three points back to Mid Sussex.

Up next is a massive game against Sussex rivals Whitehawk at home this Saturday (18th Oct) kick off 3pm.

Hill: Alfie Mansell, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price (Reggie Ward 68), Glen Rea, Jack Meeres (Marcus Allen 82), Luther Williams, George Vorster, Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Stefan Vukoje 73), Ben Pope (Harry Lawson 94), Martyn Box. Sub not used: Brannon O’Neill.