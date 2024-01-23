Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mumbwa Modern Stars, who play in Division 2 Central of the Mumbwa League, have been given the 2018-19 Hillians away kit, sponsored by Tractive Solutions.

Having their own kit will make a huge difference to the team as the players previously had to train in their own gear and borrow a kit from another club for competitive games.

Kitman John Goss did a great job sorting through the kit room and bagged up almost ten full kits. These have been transported to Zambia and will be distributed to clubs with the help of the In and Out of the Ghetto Project in Lusaka. Team captain Misheck Mukuba has thanked Burgess Hill Town for their support and, in a video, introduced his team kitted out in the blue and black striped shirts the Hillians wore in the 2019 Sussex Senior Cup final.

Some of the Zambian players sporting the Burgess Hill Town shirts | Contributed picture

Liz O’Brien, who organised transportation of the kit, said “I cannot thank Burgess Hill Town enough – zikomo kwambili.”

Craig Mitchell, CEO of shirt sponsor Tractive Solutions, said: “Tractive Solutions are proud to be a partner with BHTFC , who have such a great core ethos and a club that focuses on all parts of the lifecycle both on and off the pitch. It is an honour to be representing Mumbwa Modern Stars on their journey to undoubted success.”