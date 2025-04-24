Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town joint boss Gary Mansell says they’re delighted to know who they’ll face in the Isthmian south-east play-offs with time to spare.

Wins on Easter Monday for Hill and fourth-placed Margate confirmed they would meet in next Tuesday’s semi-final at Leylands Park (7.30pm).

And with Mansell and Jay Lovett’s team enjoying a fine Easter return of four points – from a draw at second-placed Sittingbourne and a 4-0 home win over Three Bridges – they will go into the semi in good heart.

Sittingbourne will host Merstham in the other semi-final.

Celebrations at the end of Burgess Hill Town's win over Three Bridges - and Hill now know they'll host Margate in the play-off semi-final | Picture by Lynden Humphrey

Hill have one final regular league game to play – at Littlehampton on Saturday – and will ‘manage the squad’ with one eye on Tuesday.

Mansell said: “It's nice to know a little bit in advance who we’ll play and where and when, it helps us plan.

"We had a huge crowd in for the Bridges game and we hope for an even bigger one for the play-off. We hope the town will get behind us.”

Mansell was delighted with the holiday weekend results, which began with them becoming only the second team to stop the Brickies winning at home in the league this term.

"It was a good game between two in-form sides and a draw was fair,” said Mansell, recently made Hill’s director of football in addition to his joint manager’s role.

"Then against Three Bridges, we scored at good times. We're continuing to play well and it’s an exciting time for everyone at the club.”