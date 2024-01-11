Burgess Hill Town’s winning league run continues but county cup dream is over

Burgess Hill Town’s winning league run has continued – but their hopes of a return to the Amex for another Sussex Senior Cup final have been dashed.

In the Isthmian south east division, Hill made it three wins in a row with a 3-0 home success over East Grinstead on Saturday.

But midweek brought despair as they were knocked out of the county cup in a penalty shootout loss that followed a 2-2 quarter-final draw at home to Steyning Town.

On Saturday goals from Dan Perry, Noah Hoffman and Reece Hallard in a 13-minute first-half spell meant it was game over by the break against the Wasps.

Burgess Hill Town celebrate the opener against East Grinstead | Picture: Chris Neal

The three points put 12th-placed Hill seven points clear of EG, who are a place below them.

But their dream of a return to the showpiece Sussex Senior Cup final. five years after their last appearance in it, is over.

They recovered from being a goal down to SCFL premier high outfit Steyning Town at half-time to lead 2-1 in the second half thanks to a Hallard double.

But Steyning levelled late on then won the shootout 5-3.

The Hillians attack in their Sussex Senior Cup tie with Steyning | Picture: Chris Neal

Gary Mansell’s men have a testing week ahead of them – they visit leaders Ramsgate on Saturday then welcome second-placed Cray Valley PM to Leylands Park next Tuesday.

In the SCFL premier, James Westlake’s Hassocks remain third, and hot on the heels of the top two, after a 2-0 win at AFC Varndeanians.

Mike Williamson and Pat Harding were the Robins’ scorers.