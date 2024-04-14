Burgess the hero as Bognor Regis Town fight back for point at Carshalton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burgess, who joined the club from Premier League AFC Bournemouth last summer, penned a new contract in the week to commit his future the MKM Arena outfit, providing a significant boost to boss Robbie Blake's plans ahead of the new campaign.

And he marked the development with a double that had Rocks fans cheering and Blake beaming.

Blake's side were tailing 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining and it seemed as if time was running out for the visitors to get something from the game despite playing well after the break. But Burgess, captain for the day, struck on 80 minutes and then seven minutes later with a real cracker to snatch a draw.

Matt Burgess celebrates one of his goals at Carshalton | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Oluwabunmi Babajide gave the Robins the lead after four minutes and the home side added to their lead to make it 2-0 on 45 minutes through Kwaku Frimpong.

Blake brought on Jasper Mather for Alfie Bridgman at half-time and the attacker didn't waste too much time before making an impact, finding the net to make to 2-1 on 52 minutes. He stayed calm to send his curling effort in to the back of the net from just inside the box and the goals lifted the visitors.

The goal helped the Rocks rally and they enjoyed more possession and looked more of a threat. And they got the toward for their efforts thanks to Burgess's two goals.

His first came after he turned and dribbled into the box and from the edge of the area struck a left-footed effort in to the top corner.

Burgess's second came direct from a free-kick easily 25 yards out and again, it found the top corner of the net.

It was a pulsating game that provided late drama and a valuable point on the road for the Rocks.

The draw was the least that Blake's men deserved, said the gaffer. He added: "At 2-0 down we struggled, certainly in the first half. I got into them a little bit at half-time.

"We asked the players to play with pride, play for the club and the supporters and to be fair we showed a lot of bravery and a lot of character in the second half and we got a great goal through Jasper and then conceded a silly third but then got two unbelievable goals from Matty, and he is just a brilliant player and we are really pleased.