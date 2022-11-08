Edit Account-Sign Out
LiveBurnley 3, Crawley Town 1 - FULL TIME: Zazoury hits double as Clarets knock Reds out of Carabao Cup

Crawley Town went out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 defeat to Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor tonight (Tuesday, November 8).

By Mark Dunford
25 minutes ago

Reds had already beaten higher opposition in Bristol Rovers and Fulham in the competition this season but despite Dom Telford giving them the lead, Ashley Barnes and an Anass Zazoury double gave the Clarets the win.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Dom Telford of Crawley Town celebrates with teammate Aramide Oteh after scoring their side's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Burnley v Crawley Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Crawley Town have beaten Bristol Rovers and Fulham to reach third round of Carabao Cup
  • Burnley are currently top of the Championship
Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 22:10

Young reaction

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:38

It's all over. @BurnleyOfficial 3, @crawleytown 1 - Reds defended hard for a long time but two Zazoury goals see Clarets through

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:35

90 mins: It's 3-1 and Zazoury scores again after Vitinho takes advantage of a Hessenthaler slip to set him up

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:31

87 mins: Barnes has ball back of the net but he was offside from Zazoury's cross

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:25

81 mins: Jack Powell fires his free kick high and wide from a good position

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:24

It’s 2-1 Burnley

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:15

Nichols on

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:12

68 mins: another attack and good run and cross by Lowton, but it missed everyone

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:10

Triple change for the Reds. 66 mins: Wells off, Powell on; Chukwuemeka off, Hessenthaler on; Oteh off, Nadesan on

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:06

62 mins: Great skills by Zazoury and he nearly caught Balcombe out but shot goes over

