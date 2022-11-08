LiveBurnley 3, Crawley Town 1 - FULL TIME: Zazoury hits double as Clarets knock Reds out of Carabao Cup
Crawley Town went out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 defeat to Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor tonight (Tuesday, November 8).
Reds had already beaten higher opposition in Bristol Rovers and Fulham in the competition this season but despite Dom Telford giving them the lead, Ashley Barnes and an Anass Zazoury double gave the Clarets the win.
Burnley v Crawley Town LIVE
Key Events
- Crawley Town have beaten Bristol Rovers and Fulham to reach third round of Carabao Cup
- Burnley are currently top of the Championship
Young reaction
It's all over. @BurnleyOfficial 3, @crawleytown 1 - Reds defended hard for a long time but two Zazoury goals see Clarets through
90 mins: It's 3-1 and Zazoury scores again after Vitinho takes advantage of a Hessenthaler slip to set him up
87 mins: Barnes has ball back of the net but he was offside from Zazoury's cross
81 mins: Jack Powell fires his free kick high and wide from a good position
It’s 2-1 Burnley
Nichols on
68 mins: another attack and good run and cross by Lowton, but it missed everyone
Triple change for the Reds. 66 mins: Wells off, Powell on; Chukwuemeka off, Hessenthaler on; Oteh off, Nadesan on
62 mins: Great skills by Zazoury and he nearly caught Balcombe out but shot goes over
