Bosses at Bognor Regis Town FC say they are delighted with the response from the area's businesses who have pledged to back the Rocks.

The Nyewood Lane outfit have announced they will stage their annual sponsors' draw on Wednesday, June 21, at 7pm in the club's Seasons events venue.

And companies and individuals have already signed up to be in with a chance of being the Rocks' main sponsor ahead of the new campaign. Specsavers Bognor Regis won the tight to be emblazoned on the team shirts last season and the firm's Jonathan West says he has been thrilled with the exposure of his business thanks to the tie-in.

Now the sponsorship is up for grabs once again in the draw, along with a whole host of other prizes. Simon Cook, general manager, said: "We've always been extremely well supported by businesses in our area and their support really is invaluable. Again, we can see from the response that there is a lot of interest in backing the club and it's very heartening to be honest."

Specsavers have done well from being the Rocks' shirt sponsors for 2022-23 | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Robbie Blake's men finished 14th in the Isthmian premier division but are looking forward to a Susses Senior Cup final at the Amex, home of Premier League Brighton, on Thursday next week, May 11, when they face old rivals Worthing.

Simon added: "It's really exciting for the club to be in the final and we can't wait. It goes to show just how prominent a business can be should shirt sponsorship be won.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to grow awareness for your business and support a club firmly at the heart of our community.

"Enter the draw and join us to be on the winning team with proceeds from our upcoming annual sponsors draw helping your community club to maintain and improve both the facilities at Nyewood Lane as well as the quality of the team on the pitch.

"Your entry into the draw secures you and a guest an invitation to an evening of entertainment and a superb buffet.

"The winning entry will get you the first team shirt naming rights -- home and away tops -- for the 2023/2024 season, together with full boardroom hospitality for two people at every home match.

"Other great prizes up for grabs include the chance to win an exciting radio advertising campaign worth £1,500 from our local radio partners V2 as well as the prizes such as match and ball sponsorships

"One entry is £150, two for £250, three for £300 and eight entries for £500. All prices exclude VAT where applicable and VAT invoices are available on request."