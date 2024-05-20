Businesses’ backing is brilliant for Bognor Regis Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans and businesses are backing the Rocks ahead of the new season – judging by the response to a call for support for the club's annual sponsorship draw.

That’s according to co-ordinator Russ Chandler, who says the event is on course to be another hugely successful enterprise.

The star prize of the draw is sponsorship of Bognor Regis Town home and away shirts next season, a position that was won by award-winning global farming and food business Barfoots last season.

Russ said: “As ever we are indebted to those individuals and companies who have already committed to taking part in the draw, which provides such valuable financial support as we look to prepare for the upcoming season.

Who will replace Barfoots with their name on the Rocks shirts next season? Picture: Trevor Staff

“Manager Robbie Blake has acted swiftly in attracting the key players he wants and that is in part made possible by the backing we get from the sponsors’ draw.

"Of course, there is still plenty of time to get involved remembering that as well as backing the club there is a fantastic event staged by way of a thank you to those who participate. Enter and join us on the night and you never know, you could see your company or cause on our shirts for all to see over the entire course of next season, both home and away!”

The sponsors’ draw date is Thursday 27th June and the event will take place at the club’s events venue at Season’s, Nyewood Lane.

Entry prices are £150 for one entry; £250 for two and £300 for three. Companies can purchase multiples of three if they wish.

Russ continued: “As usual, there will be a whole host of sponsorship opportunities available on the night, such as match and ball sponsor sponsorships and match day programme advertising. We will provide entertainment and a first-class buffet will also be served.”