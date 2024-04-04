Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an identical fashion to seven days previously, Georgia Tibble making her first start of the season, in place of the benched Emily Linscer was the only difference from the eleven that lined up against Old Actonians. While Izzy Glass-Oliver returned to the squad ahead of Ellie Russell.

Playing at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium for only the second time this calendar year, the sun made an equally rare but very welcome appearance, as the teams kicked off.

After recovering from the shock of seeing such an unusual weather phenomenon, it took seventeen minutes for a sight of goal to occur. Good hold-up play by Chloe Winchester allowed Tibble to clip a ball down the left wing for Shannon Albuery to latch onto, break into the penalty area and make room for a curling shot that grazed the far post.

Celebrations during Worthing's win over Cambridge United | Picture: OneRebelsView

Minutes later, Albuery rounded off a move that ‘Winch’ also started when she pounced on a loose ball before releasing her partner in crime once more. Showing admirable strength to hold off the close attentions of Rachel Kosky, it was Captain Abbie Jackson’s late intervention that eventually earned the hosts a corner.

The left flank continued to be a rich source for Worthing to exploit, with Tibble setting Albuery clear again just past the half-hour mark. ‘Shan’ got the better of Lauren Rouse then cut inside her prior to letting rip via her trusty right foot; watching her effort flash across the face of goal and agonisingly out of the reach of an incoming Becs Bell, at the back stick.

In response, Brooke Cheal-Ferris wasn’t far away either; whistling one a whisker past Lauren Dolbear’s right-hand upright, after Abbi Smith’s initial cross caused problems.

A misplaced midfield pass soon had Winchester stretching and Charlotte Gillies seizing on the loose ball, only to bend a tame effort into the grateful arms of Dolbear from slightly further out.

Stoppage time saw a switch to the right-hand side of the pitch, where Bell’s blocked delivery procured a corner. Tibble’s inswinger led to Winchester being denied not once but twice; firstly by ‘keeper Lauren Webb, then after a follow-up header drifted wide once Rachel Palmer had recycled and returned the ball to the danger zone.

Six additional minutes resulted in one final attempt of the half, thanks to Rowe setting Humphrey scampering through the middle who, in turn, slipped in Sammy Quayle. Webb was alert to the threat though, saving with her legs.

However, the opening exchanges of the second period saw Quayle receive Katie Young’s pass prior to neatly turning and shrugging off Kosky on the byline. SQ’s low cross finally found SH and Humphrey gleefully smashed home her first goal of the season, high into the net, from close range.

Home fans didn’t have to wait long for the lead to be doubled either, courtesy of Palmer playing it simple to Humphrey and the goalscorer laying the ball inside to Tibble. Advancing along the inside left channel, ‘G’ spotted Albuery’s perfectly timed run, then clinically dispatched her return pass from the corner of the six yard box.

Both sides made a double swap around the hour but it was Glass-Oliver who (almost) made the biggest impact; narrowly nodding Tibble’s delivery past the post, after the midfielder’s initial flag-kick had only been half cleared.

Looking to end a run of three successive draws, Tibble came mightily close to making it three for the afternoon. Frustrated by the outstretched leg of netminder Rouse brilliantly diverting behind, at the end of another excellent move that had seen Albuery backheel to Humphrey in the corner and the two goalscorers so nearly combine to deadly effect.

Humphrey had her head up again moments later, when she was the recipient of a quickly taken Palmer free-kick in the home half. Breaking clear to the byline, she pulled the ball back for fellow forward Winchester to side-foot a fraction over the top.

Subs were the order of the day as the clock ticked down, with Young sending the recently introduced Linscer on a charge towards the corner flag. A Cruyff-style reverse swivel by fellow inductee Gemma Worsfold gave Palmer the opportunity to fire in a first timer and an unfortunate handball by Gisela Otten, not on long herself, caught ‘Em’ by surprise. Leaving the striker unable to get a clean contact on a final finish and the chance to go begging.

Glass-Oliver’s quick throw-in afforded Dani Rowe an opening to play a slide-rule pass for Albuery, although Rouse wasn’t slow of thought either, coming out smartly to smother at her feet.

Two-nil is generally recognised as the most dangerous score in football; Glass-Oliver’s block in the box from Ruth Fox, sharply succeeded by a Cambridge corner cruising in one side and exiting out the other of the eighteen yard area proving a case in point.

Concerted pressure continued apace - four minutes past the allotted ninety - thanks to substitute Holly Plummer threading through the eye of a needle and Kosky’s instant shot causing a scrambling Dolbear to praise her (near) post. The ball subsequently squirming/back- spinning across an empty net but, luckily, there was no one in the vicinity to capitalise.

On Wednesday night Worthing were at home again and made it two wins inside a week as Haywards Heath Town were beaten 3-1.

Oakwood 0 Wick 2

SCFL Division 1

Dave Crouch took his goal tally for the season to 21 as he unlocked the door to an away win at home for Wick.

The match was switched to Crabtree Park after Oakwood's Tinsley Lane ground was waterlogged and with the Crawley-based club already facing a fixture pileup.

Crouch scored twice in a couple of minutes before half-time, fizzing one sharp finish into the far corner after best play involving brothers Nathan and Jake Hawker before turning in a lovely pass from Sam Hack to seal victory.

"I scored the first goal with my right foot and the second with my left and was hoping to complete the perfect hat-trick with a header but it wasn't to be,” said Crouch, who has already scored two trebles this season.

“I'm really pleased to have broken through the 20-goal barrier and hopefully there are a few more goals to come before the end of the season.”

Crouch led the line with converted centre-half Jake Hawker putting in a strong shift beside him after leading scorer Josh Irish fell ill during the warm-up.

The Dragons were also without Sam Conolly, Jack Bingham and James Thurgar but still had too much for bottom club Oakwood.

In the SCFL premier, Shoreham suffered home defeats to Pagham (2-4) and Steyning.

Goring CC FC 6 East Preston Res 3

Chichester Charity Cup

A very competent performance from Goring ended in a comfortable last-eight victory.

Goring took control from the off and Conor Pomeroy opened the scoring after 11 minutes with a lovely strike after a defence-splitting pass from Jay Wealden.

Goring went further ahead in the 16th minute with a fine goal from Luke Tate after a headed assist from Pomeroy following a clearance from goalkeeper Harry Yates.

Pomeroy added a third from the penalty spot after 23 minutes following a foul on Jordon Jones.

They went further ahead in the 29th minute when Tate scored his second with a superb individual goal.

East Preston opened their account with a Chris Harding goal from a free kick but Goring went further ahead when Ben Cooper sent in a lovely deep cross for Hayden Briggs to volley home to make the score 5-1 at half time.