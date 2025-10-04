Cambridge United v Crawley Town team news: Former Chelsea midfielder returns as Reds make four changes

Crawley Town travel to Cambridge United hoping to bounce from two disappointing defeats to Notts County and Barrow.

Scott Lindsey’s men are 21st in the League Two table and are desperate to get another win under their belts.

Reds have been forced into three changes with loanee Ryan Loft unable to player against his parent club and Ade Adeyemo and Harvey Davies both missing through injury.

Harry Forster, who impressed last week as a sub, replaces Adeyemo, Jojo Wollacott replaces Davies in goal and Kyle Scott replaces Loft. And the final change is Charlton loanee Kaheim Dixon replacing Louie Watson.

Kyle Scott is back in the starting line-up for Crawley Town for their match against Cambridge United | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Footballplaceholder image
Jack Roles is back from injury to take his place on the subs bench.

Lindsey was full full of praise for the opposition in the build up to the game

He said: “They're a good football club, they've got good people there, Neil Harris has done a really good job there, Mark Bonner in the background as well, kind of helping out, so a really good football club and a tough challenge.

“They're probably doing better than maybe most people would suggest at the start of the season, so fair play to them.”

