Scott Lindsey’s team have defied all odds and predictions to be in the driving seat for a play-off place. A run of five wins and two draws in the last eight games sees them in ninth place, with just one point off the play-offs, but, crucially, with two games in hand on seventh place AFC Wimbledon.

With nine games left, if Reds can win at least half of them, it’s likely they will secure a play-off place. So here is all you need to know about their run-in, who else is in contention and when the play-offs are?

Who do Crawley Town play in their last nine games?

Crawley play five games away and four at the Broadfield Stadium in their last nine games. They start this Saturday (March 23) with a trip to Tranmere. On Good Friday (March 29) they host Doncaster Rovers before a trip to Newport County on Easter Monday (April 1). Then comes their two toughest tests – League Two leaders Mansfield Town away on Saturday, April 6 and then title-chasers Wrexham on Tuesday, April 9. The last four games start with Colchester on April 13 and Barrow on April 16, both at home before a trip to Sutton United on Saturday April 20. They finish the season at the Broadfield Stadium, hosting Grimsby Town. On paper, it’s a very generous run in for the Reds, but as we know, the game is not played on paper.

What other teams are in contention for a League Two play-off place?

It’s tight at the top. Mansfield Town, Stockport and Wrexham look favourites to claim automatic promotion but MK Dons and Crewe are putting pressure on them. The latter two, if they don’t make a late surge will be shoe-ins for a play-off place.

Barrow are currently in sixth on 61 points and have been up there most of the season. It would be a sock, and a massive disappointment for them if they did not make it. So it’s down to that last spot – seventh place.

Crawley Town players celebrate in the win against Notts County at the Broadfield | Picture: Eva Gilbert

AFC Wimbledon are in that spot currently, but they have played more than anyone else. With the games in hand, Crawley are in the driving seat, if they win their remaining nine games, they will be in the play-offs. But as we know, it will not be that simple.

Realistically, anyone from seventh to 14th (Harrogate Town on 51 points) could make the final spot so that includes Walsall, Gillingham, Notts County, Newport County, Morecambe. Tranmere, Accrington Stanley and Bradford City are on 50 points 15th, 16th and 17th respectively. Not out of it mathematically, but unlikely.

Our predictions for Crawley’s last nine games

We think Crawley can do, especially with their run in. But here is how many points we think they will get in their last nine games.

Tranmere – draw 1 point. A tough trip, Tranmere have beaten Mansfield Town and Wrexham in the last two games. But Crawley are the form team in League Two and get what would be a good point.

Doncaster – win 3 points. The first of the 2 for £2 games. It will be a rocking atmosphere and Reds will do enough to win.

Newport County – draw 1 point. Another team vying for the play-offs and will be a tough trip. But Reds will avoid defeat.

Mansfield Town – defeat 0 points. Scott Lindsey said to us earlier in the season they are the best team in the division and it’s hard to see anything other than a Stags win as they look to claim the title.

Wrexham – draw 1 point. Crawley outplayed them at the Broadfield Stadium but lost. They have stuttered a bit recently so Reds will get a vital point.

Colchester – win 3 points. The second of the 2 for £2. It will not be easy as Colchester will be fighting for their lives but the crowd will get them over the line.

Barrow – win 3 points. Another tough home tie and a team who will also be playing for something, but Reds will have enough.

Sutton United – win 3 points. Sutton will be down by this point and Reds will have all to play for.

Grimsby Town – win 3 points. Hopefully it will not come down to this game but if it does, the Reds will do it!

That would mean 74 points and we think more than enough to secure at least seventh place.

When to the League Two play-off semi-finals and final take place?

