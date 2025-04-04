Can Eastbourne Borough still take that giant leap? Buckle in for National League South title run-in

By Kevin Anderson
Published 4th Apr 2025
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
Forty-one matches played, and just five games left. Will the Giant Leap of promotion for Eastbourne Borough be determined by the Single Step of a late George Alexander strike?

Those five fixtures – at risk of boring regular readers – begin tomorrow with a home game against Weymouth, who are all but mathematically relegated.

Then an away trip to St Albans City, a huge Priory Lane showdown with Worthing, an Easter Monday journey to Salisbury, and finally a head to head with promotion outsiders Weston-super-Mare on April 26th.

It could be tougher. The Sports – who must bounce back from last Saturday’s defeat at Dorking – can take nine points from Weymouth, St Albans and Salisbury. The Worthing contest – surely the biggest non-league match in Sussex for a couple of decades – could go either way, but the Rebels are beatable. And if Borough cannot rise to the final day challenge against Weston, they do not deserve promotion.

Borough battle - in vain - at Dorking | Picture by Lydia RedmanBorough battle - in vain - at Dorking | Picture by Lydia Redman
Borough battle - in vain - at Dorking | Picture by Lydia Redman

Bring in the other seven contenders, and the permutations get impossibly complex. None of the title-chasing clubs has an easy passage to April 26th. Tomorrow (Saturday) Worthing host Truro City, while Maidstone United take the cross-country trip to Weston.

The following week sees more manageable games for all the leading pack – but, as Adam Murray told the Herald, “From now, every Saturday at a quarter to five, everyone will look at the results, and there will be one bombshell. I’ve said to my players: don’t let us be that bombshell!”

And the Easter weekend – two games in 72 hours – sees Dorking visiting Worthing, and Truro facing both Torquay United and Weston-super-Mare. Finally, while the Borough sweat it out on the final day against Weston, Maidstone have a tough trip to Spencer Day’s Farnborough and Torquay visit rejuvenated form-team Hemel Hempstead Town.

All these fixtures, of course, are not simply about the National South title, but about the crucial jostle for the play-offs which follow. Final placings are hugely important: they mean the difference between a week’s rest and a home tie (for the clubs finishing second and third) or a possible Tuesday night trip to Truro…

Will we see Priory Lane smiles and celebrations again this weekend? Picture: Nick RedmanWill we see Priory Lane smiles and celebrations again this weekend? Picture: Nick Redman
Will we see Priory Lane smiles and celebrations again this weekend? Picture: Nick Redman

The best title race in football? Kipling spoke of triumph and disaster as “those two imposters” and we all understand that – but right now the entire non-League community is gripped by National South’s epic showdown.

It hasn’t been this exciting since Roy Race scored a last-minute winner for Melchester Rovers in the Eagle (or was it the Tiger?) to claim the league title in about 1962 ! And Borough have enough regular supporters of a certain age, for the Herald to be permitted that little trip back in time! Five games to glory…

But real football matches are – thankfully – played out on the pitch, and not on a computer screen, nor even in the columns of local newspapers. Head for the ReachTV Stadium tomorrow, and bring on Weymouth!

