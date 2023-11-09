Can Sussex Senior Cup romp inspire Bognor Regis Town to consistent Isthmian League form?

Robbie Blake wants his side to use the 5-0 win over Horsham YMCA in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup on Tuesday as a springboard to find better league form.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brace each for Dan Smith and Dan Gifford, and a first senior goal for youngster Tom Holland, sealed the midweek win at the MKM Arena and provided some positivity following the 2-1 reverse at Billericay Town in the Isthmian premier division last Saturday.

Blake has asked his players to take the energy from the victory in to Saturday’s home game against Haringey Borough in the Isthmian premier division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It was just what we needed after coming away from Billericay with a loss. It was hard to take given how well we played -- but again defensive lapses and inefficiency in front of goal when we created chances cost us dear. Mark my words, we aren't far off turning these disappointments around. When Billericay manager Gary McCann takes time after the game to say how well we played, you know we are on the right track.

The Rocks in action in their SSC win over Horsham YMCA on Tuesday night | Picture: Trevor Staff

“The win over YMCA was beneficial for so many reasons. The priority was to progress to the next round of a competition of which we reached the final last season. Also, it meant we could give game time to players who needed it, and rest players such as Craig Robson and Harvey Whyte as we looked to face Haringey.

“The two goals Dan Smith scored will do his confidence no harm at all. He is definitely progressing nicely and you mustn't forget the injuries and lack of game time he has had in the past couple of seasons. Game by game we are seeing progression and before long we will see the real Dan; he will be among the goals and continue to contribute hugely in our attacking structures to our benefit.

"It was good for Dan Gifford to grab a couple of goals too and nice to see young Tom Holland score. Fair play to Horsham YMCA who never gave up and were a credit to their club. We have Whitehawk away in the next round and this is a tie we are very much looking forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad