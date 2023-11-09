Can Sussex Senior Cup romp inspire Bognor Regis Town to consistent Isthmian League form?
A brace each for Dan Smith and Dan Gifford, and a first senior goal for youngster Tom Holland, sealed the midweek win at the MKM Arena and provided some positivity following the 2-1 reverse at Billericay Town in the Isthmian premier division last Saturday.
Blake has asked his players to take the energy from the victory in to Saturday’s home game against Haringey Borough in the Isthmian premier division.
He said: “It was just what we needed after coming away from Billericay with a loss. It was hard to take given how well we played -- but again defensive lapses and inefficiency in front of goal when we created chances cost us dear. Mark my words, we aren't far off turning these disappointments around. When Billericay manager Gary McCann takes time after the game to say how well we played, you know we are on the right track.
“The win over YMCA was beneficial for so many reasons. The priority was to progress to the next round of a competition of which we reached the final last season. Also, it meant we could give game time to players who needed it, and rest players such as Craig Robson and Harvey Whyte as we looked to face Haringey.
“The two goals Dan Smith scored will do his confidence no harm at all. He is definitely progressing nicely and you mustn't forget the injuries and lack of game time he has had in the past couple of seasons. Game by game we are seeing progression and before long we will see the real Dan; he will be among the goals and continue to contribute hugely in our attacking structures to our benefit.
"It was good for Dan Gifford to grab a couple of goals too and nice to see young Tom Holland score. Fair play to Horsham YMCA who never gave up and were a credit to their club. We have Whitehawk away in the next round and this is a tie we are very much looking forward to.
“As fort Haringey, we mustn't be fooled by our visitors' league position. They are second bottom but have drawn their last two games and will feel they have turned a corner. They will be a dangerous opponent and we know only too well that in our league anyone can beat anyone. We will remind the boys we must give them total respect, play our game on the front foot and try to maintain our decent form at home.”