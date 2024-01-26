Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The in-form Rocks won 2-0 at Margate on Saturday thanks to second half goals by Tommy-Lee Higgs and Dan Gifford.

It was their fourth straight Isthmian premier victory and put them seventh in the table, only five points behind Wingate and Finchley, who occupy the final play-off spot.

On Tuesday night Higgs got the opener in the first half and Matt Burgess and Harvey Whyte struck in the second half to clinch a 3-0 win at Whitehawk that secures a Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final away to Littlehampton Town.

Man down - but the Rocks were on their way to winning at Margate | Picture: Tommy McMillan

The winners of that will face Hastings in the semi-final and Rocks fans are dreaming of a third visit to the showpiece Amex Stadium final since 2019.

They won it that year against Burgess Hill but lost on penalties last year to Worthing.

This week’s two wins put the Rocks in good heart ahead of a big league test to come this Saturday, when third-placed Billericay visit the Nye Camp.

Blake is delighted by recent performances and results and, speaking after the win at Margate, he said: “The lads were excellent, especially in the second half.

Celebrations after a Rocks goal in their Sussex Cup win at Whitehawk | Picture: Lyn Phillips

"I thought we could have won by more, without being disrespectful to Margate.

"It was a great win for us and you can see that the players are buying into what we are trying to do.

"They’re playing with confidence and it shows.

"I thought Ben Anderson was different class as was Craig Robson but in fact all of the players did their bit.

"Can we still improve? Of course we can as can every team and the challenge is to do that.

"We now need to keep this form up and try to have a good second half of the season.”

There’s been more good news for the club, too, with a new deal signed by one of this season’s stars, Lucas Pattenden.

Jet-heeled Pattenden, 24, signed for the Rocks last summer from Littlehampton and has been a huge hit. His fantastic form down the right has prompted the club to give him an 18-month contract.