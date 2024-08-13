Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town progressed into the second round of the Carabao Cup after a thrilling 4-2 win over Swindon Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds were knocked out in the first round last season, but have a chance of big tie in round two after two goals from Jack Roles and one each from Ade Adeyemo and Raf Khaleel secured the win against the Robins.

They are now in the hat for round two. Here are the details you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?

The Round Two draw of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leeds United v Middlesborough on Wednesday (August 14).

Which teams are in the second round?

Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Caroline Barker will host the draw that sees Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League Clubs not participating in European competitions enter the competition at this stage. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

What ball number will Crawley Town be?

Ball numbers for the Draw will be finalised on the morning of Wednesday, August 14.

When do the round two ties take place?

Round Two ties will take place week commencing August 26.