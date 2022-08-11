Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds progressed to the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday night courtesy of a 1-0 home home win over League One Bristol Rovers.

The clash against the Cottagers will seen Betsy take on one of his former clubs. The 44-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring once, during a four-year spell at Craven Cottage between 1998 and 2002.

The former Seychelles international then spent seven years working within Fulham’s academy as their under-15s and under-16s head coach before joining The FA as head coach of the England men’s under-15s team in 2016.

Crawley Town ‘fully deserve’ their ‘amazing’ home tie against Premier League outfit Fulham in round two of the Carabao Cup, according to head coach Kevin Betsy. Picture by Cory Pickford

Betsy said: “This is an amazing draw for the football club, our supporters and the players.

“We fully deserve it after our performance in the last round, where we caused an upset against League One opponents in Bristol Rovers.

“On a personal level, Fulham is a club that is close to my heart as I spent ten wonderful years there as a player and a coach.

“We look forward to welcoming [Cottagers boss] Marco Silva and my former teammate [and current Fulham coach] Luis Boa Morte to the Broadfield Stadium and the wonderful players that the Premier League club will bring.”

The second round tie, which will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs, will be played the week commencing August 22.