Carey handed job of leading Hastings United back to Isthmian Premier

Lee Carey is the new manager of Hastings United.

In a move likely to be popular with the Pilot Field faiuthful, former club captain Carey has been appointed to lead their attempt to bounce back from relegation to the Isthmian League South East Division.

Carey, who assisted chairman Dean White in running the first team for the final five games of the season just finished after Danny Searle departed, is a familiar face at United.

He played a key role in the team that won promotion in 2006-07 as well as the captaining the team in the famous FA Cup run in 2012-13.

Chairman Dean White said: “Lee was a breath of fresh air when he came in to work with the team for the final five games of the season and made a real impact with the players and the staff.

"He made it very clear to me early on that given the opportunity to be manager he could take us forward on the pitch ‘’

‘’Over the past seven or eight years we developed a successful football identity by giving hard-working young players and coaches a pathway and platform to perform and progress and it was a culture that served us well.

"Unfortunately we managed to drift away from this that type of environment in the past 12 months or so and it is important we get back to it as soon as possible.

‘’I have no doubt that Lee will transmit the passion, values and leadership qualities he demonstrated as a player whilst wearing the Hastings United shirt from the dugout as manager.”

.Carey said: ‘’I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to manage my home town club where I enjoyed success as a player and some of the best years of my playing career.

"I am excited for the coming season which will see us regroup and tackle the Isthmian South East head on and strive to bounce straight back.

"I am also really excited to develop a squad that will not only give 100% week in week out but be competitive in every aspect of the game. I am sure if we do that the supporters will continue to show their amazing support and can be a real asset in the 25-26 season’.”

Announcements regarding the backroom and playing staff will follow.