Lee Carey is hopeful Hastings United can make a quick return to the Isthmian Premier.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Us player spent the final few weeks of the season assisting chairman Dean White in running the first team after Danny Searle’s departure.

Carey told HUFC fans in a club bulletin: “It was a tough ask coming in with Dean for the remaining five games and seeking to avoid relegation when the previous 37 had put us in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, I feel the group Dean and I worked with for those five games, and in training for those weeks, were magnificent.

Hastings Utd had a fairly upbeat end to the season under Dean White and Lee Carey | Picture: Jon Smalldon

"Having seven of the squad step up from the U18s for each match, and to see some of the performances they put in, shows the future is very exciting for them and Hastings United FC.

"We went to some real tough places like Canvey Islandm where we were the better team but could not convert our chances, and Doverm where we were really competitive and picked up a point after leading for a long period.

"This is testament to the hard work and belief the team had in what we were doing, I just wish we’d had another five games... the season result may have been different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club must now prepare for the Isthmian South East where I feel it’s important to build on the culture Hastings United is renowned for. There is no better place to play football.

"I know the supporters will continue to give the team their support and this will be massive moving into 2025-26, where I hope the club will bounce straight back.”