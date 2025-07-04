Lee Carey says the new-look Hastings United squad is bonding quickly.

The squad have had four pre-season training sessions already and manager Carey says his new additions have bedded in with existing players immediately.

He is delighted with progress as he assembles a squad capable of battling for honours in the Isthmian south east division following relegation from the premier division last season.

And with the first friendly now just eight days away, Carey is hopeful of further new faces to come.

As reported last week, Brad Barry – who has played for clubs including Swindon, Chesterfield, Barrow and Eastbourne Borough – has arrived and been made captain.

Other recruits include Callum Barlow, George Taggart and Tom Vickers.

Carey told us: “We’ve had a few sessions and they’ve gone very well considering how much we’ve had to rebuild. We’ve had 20-plus players at each session including some trialists and a couple from the U18s and U23s.

“We’re doing two sessions a week and have our first friendly on July 12 at Horsham YMCA.

"The most pleasing thing for me is with the new players coming in, there is already a close bond throughout the whole squad. That’s a great sign.”

Carey said recruiting local lad Barry with all his higher-level experience was a coup.

"When the opportunity to speak to him came up, I was obviously keen, He had other offers from higher up the pyramid but likes what we’re about – he’s a local lad and he wants to play for us.

"He’s been setting high standards and was the obvious choice to be captain. He’s played more than 100 Fotoball League games and has been full-time for 12 years.”

Carey is just as excited to bring in the likes of Barlow, Taggart and Vickers.

Taggart – announced on Monday – is a creative midfielder who was at the Pilot Field as a youngster and has since played for Eastbourne United, Eastbourne Town, Whitehawk and Lancing.

Taggart said: “After speaking with Lee and seeing the calibre of players coming in, it was an easy decision.”