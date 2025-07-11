Intensity, effort and high standards are the priorities for Hastings United manager Lee Carey as the U’s begin their pre-season campaign this weekend against Horsham YM.

After just over two weeks of training, the 38-year-old will take a large squad—including several U18s, U23s, and trialists—into Saturday’s friendly as he and his coaching staff begin shaping the team for the season ahead.

“The main thing I want is for everyone to go out, work hard, and put in a good shift for 45 minutes to an hour,” Carey said.

“Over the last couple of sessions, we’ve started to drip-feed bits of information to the squad—like how we want to operate as a unit both on and off the ball, patterns of play, and certain triggers for when and how we press.

Lee Carey has high hopes for his United squad as they embark on a series of pre-season games | Picture: Jon Smalldon

“We’ve worked on a few small details already, but it all starts with the core values. It’s about how hard we’re going to work in every session, every game, and every moment we spend together as a group.

“From what I saw last season, and from what I expect going forward, 100% effort has to be the foundation.

“Then, over the next four weeks, we’ll start to build on that with more detailed tactical work, probably toward the latter stages of pre-season.”

With this in mind, Carey stressed that fans shouldn’t read too much into formations or systems at this stage, as his focus in pre-season—especially the early stages—is on fitness and mentality rather than tactics.

“Tactically, I don’t think fans will take too much away from this game in terms of what the team might look like five weeks from now.

“These first couple of matches are really about fitness, getting up to match pace, and starting to implement a few small ideas. We’ll give the players a few instructions, but it’ll be very minimal.”

The former midfielder, who captained Hastings during their historic FA Cup run in the 2012-13 season, also discussed the recent cup draws and the potential excitement they can bring.

“I’m excited about both [FA Cup and FA Trophy]. These competitions give us a chance to get excited about what could happen. I know from personal experience that when you go on a good run, it can create some special memories that stay with you for the rest of your career.”

“We spoke to the group over the weekend about that—can we go out and create some great memories together, for ourselves and for the club? That’s something we’re really aiming for.”

Hastings were drawn at home to either Stansfeld or Harrow Borough in the FA Cup and face a long trip to Jersey Bulls in the FA Trophy.

“It’s nice to start the FA Cup at home,” he said. “But the Trophy draw is a different challenge altogether. We’re already having conversations about logistics—overnight stays or early flights, it’s something completely different.”

One player who could play a big role in both league and cup competitions this season is the U’s newest recruit, Charlie Ball.

“He came through the Hastings academy originally and has spent the last six or seven years playing at Eastbourne United, where he’s picked up some really valuable experience at Step 5,” said Carey.

“He’s been their standout player for at least a couple of seasons, and I think he’s more than earned this opportunity. Charlie adds a lot of energy to the team and can play in a number of different positions.”

“He brings good energy, good aggression, and he’s at a great age with a strong mentality. Charlie really embodies the kind of values I want in a Hastings team, and he’s excited about stepping up to the challenge of Step 4.”