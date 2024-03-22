Carnival atmosphere sought as Non-League Day comes to Bognor Regis Town
Officials at Nyewood Lane have lined up a whole host of celebratory events to mark the occasion -- an event that has championed semi-professional and grassroots football since 2010 -- the most significant of which is the admittance of under 16s for free.
Bognor manager Blake says he has been blown away with the level of support from fans this season and adds that he doesn't doubt the backing will be just as vociferous tomorrow.
His side go into the game still harbouring hopes of collecting enough points to break in to the play-off places following a win on the road at Wingate & Finchley last Saturday and a well-earned point from a 2-2 draw with Whitehawk midweek.
He said: "It's a great gesture from the club to let under 16s in for free. Youngsters are the life blood of any club and the more we can do to encourage them coming along to our games, the better the atmosphere will be and in turn this will help create an even better sense of community, something we already pride ourselves in having here at the MKM Arena.
"We hope that it is a fabulous celebration for everyone and I must pay tribute to club officials and volunteers for the work they have done behind the scenes for the event, it has been astounding. We hope everyone can celebrate all that is good about non-league football -- and our part is to try to get that victory!"